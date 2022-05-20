Auckland Harbour Bridge Now Open, After Severe Wind Gusts Force Short Closure

Waka Kotahi confirms that following a brief closure of the Harbour Bridge this morning due to severe wind gusts, all lanes have now reopened.

The Harbour Bridge was closed shortly after 10am and remained closed for just over 20 minutes, after wind gusts of 94km/h were recorded, exceeding the threshold for safe use.

Waka Kotahi crews reopened the bridge to traffic at 10.24am, once wind gusts dropped below permitted levels.

Drivers are being urged to remain cautious and should be aware that speed restrictions are now in place for the Harbour Bridge. Traffic is heavier than usual in both directions as the backlog clears.

With strong winds expected this afternoon, Waka Kotahi is continuing to work closely with MetService to monitor the situation.

Waka Kotahi advises drivers to plan ahead if travelling today by checking social media or our Journey Planner before heading out.

Updates will continue to be provided as the situation unfolds on the Waka Kotahi Facebook and Twitter account.

Information on weather warnings and watches is available from Metservice here.

