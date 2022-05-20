Cessna 180 70th Anniversary Celebrations At The Omaka Aerodrome

General Fly-in – Friday, Saturday, Sunday 27th to the 29th of May 2022

2022 is the 70th Anniversary of the Cessna 180, a legendary aircraft as valued today as it was 70 years ago. The New Zealand Cessna 180/185 Group will be holding a ‘Fly-in’ on Friday, 27th May, from 9 am until Sunday evening to celebrate this auspicious occasion. There will be a limited amount of flying over the weekend, with aircraft mainly arriving Friday and departing Sunday.

The Cessna 180 and its more powerful cousin, the 185 Skywagon, have been in use in

New Zealand since 1953 in roles such as topdressing, freighters, floatplanes, ski planes and an aircraft capable of operating from riverbed airstrips carting whitebait and all manner of livestock!

We expect to have the biggest gathering of the type in the Southern Hemisphere, with aircraft being flown from all corners of the country. Owners range from contractors, airline pilots and farmers to the odd accountant from the big city!

When: Friday 27th, Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th May 2022

Where: Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre, 79 Aerodrome Road, Blenheim

What: Fly-in

The aircraft will be parked in the middle of the Omaka Airfield and operating as usual, so, unfortunately, no public access will be allowed.

