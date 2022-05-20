Levin Tornado Event - Update 5: Mayoral Relief Fund Established – 3.30pm – 20 May 2022

Horowhenua District Council Mayor Bernie Wanden and Elected Members have today established a Mayoral Relief Fund to assist people affected by the tornado that ripped through Levin, causing significant damage to the Horowhenua community.

“Together, my Councillors and I are pleased to announce that we have established a Mayoral Relief Fund, and as a Council we are contributing $100,000 to start that fund. It is heartening that the Honourable Kiritapu Allan, Minister for Emergency Management, has confirmed central government will be matching our contribution.” says Mayor Bernie.

“The extent of the damage is still unveiling itself, but what we know is that our community needs help. The Mayoral Relief Fund will be used to help those in our community who have suffered loss and damage as a result of today’s severe weather event.”

Mayor Bernie Wanden says “My thoughts are with those that have been affected by this weather event. Please know that support is available. Call Council on 06 366 0999 if you have any welfare or emergency accommodation needs.”

If businesses or individuals would like to contribute, you can donate using the following bank account – 02-0668-0070607-002 (Account name: Horowhenua District Council). Details on the criteria and process for the Mayoral Relief Fund will be provided as soon as possible. For any urgent support, please ring Council on 06 366 0999.

