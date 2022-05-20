Kariaotahi & Muriwai Win Top Awards At Northern Surf Prizegiving

Kariaotahi Surf Life Saving Club has won Search and Rescue (SAR) Squad of the Year at the Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) Lifesaving Prizegiving held on Friday 20 May.

The south-west Auckland squad took out the award ahead of fellow finalists Far North SAR Squad and Muriwai SAR Squad.

The Lifesaving Prizegiving is a chance to celebrate the many members of the paid lifeguard, community education and search and rescue services whose areas are not included in the Awards of Excellence, which will be held 2 July at Aotea Centre and will focus on the volunteer patrolling space.

Kariaotahi’s win was in recognition of outstanding incident responses, administrative excellence, diversity of members and commitment to upskilling. The squad trains year-round in different locations and conditions in order to provide the best rescue-ready response to their local area.

In addition to this, members of the Kariaotahi SAR squad have helped develop and lead regional SAR Squad training weekends like those run at Waipū Cove, Mangawhai Heads and Ōrewa, which have seen members from seven other SAR squads come together to learn vital search and rescue skills.

Kariaotahi SAR also champions the development of its wāhine, with half of its squad women.

Meanwhile, the award for Outstanding Contribution to Search and Rescue went to Glenn Gowthorpe, SAR Coordinator for the Muriwai SAR Squad. The other finalists in this category were Faron Turner of Ōrewa and Guy Hornblow of Kariaotahi.

Glenn has done some incredible work this past season – including coordinating Muriwai SAR Squad’s response to the Kumeū Floods in August 2021 which resulted in 11 rescues and 47 people assisted to safety. He was also one of the lifeguards who responded to the Muriwai Sky-Diver tragedy in March 2022, cutting the patient from her parachute and returning her to shore on the club’s rescue Jet Ski before commencing CPR.

Glenn maintains regular and positive relationships with incident responder organisations such as FENZ, Police, Muriwai First Response, Auckland Council Park Rangers and local iwi.

Georgia Parker and Faron Turner of Ōrewa took out the awards for SurfCom Operator of the Year and Duty Officer of the Year. Georgia took out the award ahead of fellow finalist Caylee Cooke of Kariaotahi for the time and energy devoted to increasing the professionalism of SurfCom, SLSNR’s operations centre, over the past season. Her calm and supportive manner over the radio and phone with major incidents was highly commended by prizegiving judges.

Faron is one of the longest serving Duty Officers in the Northern Region, but it was due to his contribution over the last season that impressed judges most. He is extremely dedicated and reliable, taking on more shifts than any other Duty Officer and helping to train 26 new Duty Officer candidates from around the region. He took out the award ahead of Ben McKernan from Ruakākā and Dan Short from United North Piha.

Debbie Phillips-Morgan of Raglan took out Peer Supporter of the Year ahead of Sharyn Chow from Waipū Cove and Harry Mellor of Red Beach. She has dealt with a number of serious incidents over the recent season. Judges noted her outreach and ability to connect with members of all backgrounds.

Paid Lifeguard of the Year was awarded to Hayley Rewi of Sunset Beach, ahead of Sam Reinen of Ōrewa and Joe Wilson of Mairangi Bay. Hayley played a major role in assisting running the paid lifeguard service in Raglan, one of the busiest locations in Northern Region over the last season and was lauded on her organisational skills have been second to none and her attitude and personality brought cohesion and consistency to her team.

Jessica Jones of Mairangi Bay took out the award for Paid Lifeguard Outstanding First Season. Her fellow finalists were Lily Tongue of United North Piha and Josh Potman of Kariaotahi.

Maraea Whiu of Bethells was awarded Community Educator of the Year, with Tiana Williamson of Mairangi Bay and Paige Atkins of Bethells also finalists for this category. Prizegiving judges noted that Maraea went the extra mile delivering the Community Education programme this season despite the challenges caused by Covid-19.

Patrol Advocate of the Year went to Sam Reinen of Ōrewa, with fellow finalists being Dana Thomas of Ruakākā and Grant Davis-Calvert of Mairangi Bay. Sam has been an advocate now for three seasons, seamlessly moving from the role of auditor to advocate.

FULL LIST OF SLSNR AWARDS FINALISTS AND WINNERS 2022

Search and Rescue Squad of the Year – 2022

Far North SAR Squad

Muriwai SAR Squad

Kariaotahi SAR Squad – WINNER

Outstanding Contribution to Search and Rescue – 2022

Faron Turner, Ōrewa

Glenn Gowthorpe, Muriwai - WINNER

Guy Hornblow, Kariaotahi

SurfCom Operator of the Year – 2022

Georgia Parker, Ōrewa - WINNER

Caylee Cooke, Kariaotahi

Duty Officer of the Year – 2022

Ben McKernan, Ruakākā

Faron Turner, Ōrewa – WINNER

Daniel Short, Mairangi Bay

Peer Supporter of the Year – 2022

Sharyn Chow, Waipū Cove

Harry Mellor, Red Beach

Debbie Phillips-Morgan, Raglan – WINNER

Paid Lifeguard of the Year – 2022

Sam Reinen, Ōrewa

Joe Wilson, Mairangi Bay

Hayley Rewi, Sunset – WINNER

Paid Lifeguard Outstanding First Season – 2022

Josh Potman, Kariaotahi

Jess Jones, Mairangi Bay - WINNER

Lily Tongue, United

Community Educator of the Year - 2022

Tiana Williamson, Mairangi Bay

Maraea Whiu, Bethells - WINNER

Paige Atkins, Bethells

Patrol Advocate of the Year finalists:

Dana Thomas, Ruakākā

Sam Reinen, Ōrewa - WINNER

Grant Davis-Calvert, Mairangi Bay

