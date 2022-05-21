Levin Tornado Event 20 May – Update 2 11.40am - 21 May 2022

In the aftermath of yesterday’s tornado which uprooted trees, took out power lines and damaged properties around the district, Horowhenua’s emergency response now shifts to recovery and welfare.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, “Help and support continues to be there for those that need it. The amount of people that have volunteered to help since the event yesterday, has been incredible. This morning we’ve had at least 250 people turn up including local builders and contractors, with over 50 utes and trailers to help. We’ve had an outpouring of calls and emails from local and national businesses who are offering what they can – contributing building supplies and necessities like heaters, blankets, food and nappies.”

Numbers at a glance

· Properties - seven with severe damage, eight with moderate damage, 18 with minor damage

· 250+ volunteers some with specialised skills have been deployed to help with clean up

· 67 emergency 111 calls have been received to date, and 37 welfare calls

· Four families went into emergency accommodation last night, with others staying with friends and family

· 72 Electra customers remain without power across Horowhenua/Kāpiti as at 8.30am today

Where to get help and support

If you have been impacted by yesterday’s severe weather event and have immediate welfare needs, please call Council on 06 366 0999.

If you have had significant damage at your property, and would like assistance to clean it up, let us know and we will send a team out. Please make sure to contact your insurance provider and take photos of any damage.

Mayoral Relief Fund

A Mayoral Relief Fund has been established, with Horowhenua District Council contributing $100,000 and Minister for Emergency Management – Kiritapu Allan confirming yesterday that Central Government would match that contribution. If businesses or individuals would like to contribute, they can donate using the following bank account – 02-0668-0070607-002 (Account name: Horowhenua District Council, ref “Relief fund”). Details on the criteria and process for the Mayoral Relief Fund will be provided as soon as possible.

Response and Recovery update

· Council contractors are cleaning up debris from kerbsides. A collection centre at Donnelly Park has been set up to receive green waste and glass.

· All roads are now open.

· Electra is working to restore the pockets of individual properties without power.

· Our logistics team continue to distribute supplies as needed.

· If you’re beloved pet is missing please give Council’s Animal Welfare team a call on 06 366 0999, as our officers are caring for a couple of displaced animals at the moment.

