Serious Crash, SH2, Karangahake - Waikato

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-car crash on SH2 near the intersection of School Road, Karangahake.

Police were called about 2.20pm.

Initial indications are that there have been serious injuries.

The road will be closed and a diversion is in place, which will add

significant travel time to anyone driving through the area.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and consider delaying travel, if possible.

