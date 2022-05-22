Road Closed Following Crash, SH26 - Waikato
Sunday, 22 May 2022, 8:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently in attendance at a
single-vehicle crash on SH26 near Platt Road,
Newstead.
Police were called about 5.06pm.
There
are no reports of serious injuries however a power pole has
been affected and lines are down.
A diversion will be
in place while the lines are made
safe.
