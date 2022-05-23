Four charged, 29 non-compliant cars located during Invercargill operation

Four people were charged, 21 cars ordered off the road, and three vehicles impounded following an operation in Invercargill targeting anti-social driving behaviours and unsafe modified vehicles.

“There had been a noticeable increase in the number of young drivers with modified vehicles engaging in anti-social and dangerous driving behaviours,” says Southland Area Road Policing Manger, Acting Senior Sergeant Geoff Sutherland.

“The public were clearly getting sick and tired of cars racing around."

Over 13-14 May, 13 Police staff and four vehicle inspectors in Invercargill stopped 111 vehicles, had 40 inspected, and found that 29 were non-compliant. Twenty-one of those vehicles were ordered off the road. Ninety-four infringement notices were also issued.

Altered seat belts, modified, and damaged vehicle suspension, were just some of the numerous vehicle faults detected.

“And while we were also extremely disappointed there were so many non-compliant vehicles on our roads, we’re thrilled with these results – taking dangerous vehicles off our roads makes everyone safe.”

Other results from the operation included:

During one inspection, Police staff located illicit drugs, along with a significant quantity of cash. As a result a 20-year-old man has been charged with possession of cannabis for supply, and charges relating to other illicit substances are likely. He was due to make his first appearance in Invercargill District Court last week.



A 35-year-old man was arrested after Police stopped him due to his manner of driving. He was charged with resisting arrest and refusing an officer’s request to give blood. He was due to make his first appearance in Invercargill District Court last week.



A 31-year-old man has been summonsed for driving with excess breath alcohol and driving contrary to the terms of a zero alcohol licence after being stopped on Dee Street on Saturday evening. He is due to appear in court on 24

May.



Two vehicles were also seen racing each other on North Road, detected travelling at excess speed. Both vehicles were impounded, and the drivers will be facing prosecution.

Further arrests are expected as Police continue to investigate some of the vehicles and drivers seen on the roads during the operation.

© Scoop Media

