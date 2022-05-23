Wainuiomata Cleanfill Closure Complete

The final stages of the Wainuiomata Cleanfill closure are now complete and the site is closed.

Remediation work has been underway for some time, with planting on some sections of the Cleanfill already complete. Further planting will be undertaken later this year and in time, the whole site will be covered in native bush. This includes fast-establishing species to facilitate ground cover, and slow-growing woody species such as totara.

"We will move to establish trees on the old site, which is in line with what the Cleanfill Community Liaison Group wanted. I want to thank the Liaison Group for their work, ultimately helping us reach this stage," says Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry.

"With climate change top of mind, it feels right to be turning this space into one which will play a small but important role in our journey to lower carbon emissions, by sequestering carbon as the plants and trees grow."

Earlier this year the site stopped receiving most materials, with the exception of topsoil to enable planting to take place.

The Cleanfill needed to be closed by June 2022 due to consent conditions, as Hutt City Council agreed not to extend the consent.

Alternative cleanfill sites are available at Kiwipoint, Ngauranga, and at Fergusson Drive in Upper Hutt.

