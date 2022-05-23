Iconic Daffodil Festival Returns To The Heart Of The Wairarapa

Carterton’s iconic Daffodil Festival is back, and our District could not be happier after two years of back-to-back cancellations.

Save Sunday 11 September in your calendar for the return of the jewel in the crown of Wairarapa’s spring season. This is one of New Zealand’s longest running festivals which often brings more than 10,000 visitors to town.

From daffodil picking at historic Middlerun farm, to steam train excursions, the High Street market, and street performances; everyone’s favourite attractions will be back.

“This is one of Carterton’s biggest social occasions with community groups and businesses coming together to ensure the town is at its most beautiful” said Carterton Mayor Greg Lang.

“We know it has been a tough two years for communities, businesses and the events sector.”

“This festival is put on by the community, for the community, and is the just the thing our district needs to remind us who we are, where we have come from and what we aspire to be.”

Festival planners from the Carterton District Council, Plunket, St Johns, Carterton Railway Museum, and Carterton Lions have been in full swing behind the scenes ensuring the day is a success for all.

“It’s exciting to be moving forward with the Carterton Daffodil Festival, with confidence that even if we were under the red setting we can still go ahead,” said Sandra Burles Carterton District Council’s Community Events Coordinator.

“We’re looking forward to delivering a safe and fun festival for all our attendees!”

Stall organisers, Carterton Lions, agreed with this sentiment. “We are on target and ready to go for 2022,” said Heather Smith of Carterton Lions.

“We have new stalls, and we hope to match previous year’s record-breaking stall numbers.”

Plunket rely on funds raised from daffodil picking at Middlerun farm, and are keen for a bumper fundraising effort for 2022.

“We are excited about the festival going ahead on Sunday 11 September,” said Annette Rickman from Plunket.

Head to www.cdc.govt.nz/daffodil or facebook.com/cartertondaffodilfestivalnz for all the details.

