Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ted Johnston: "Stop Destroying Our Heritage"

Monday, 23 May 2022, 7:42 pm
Press Release: Ted Johnston

“Auckland needs a Mayor to stand up for Auckland”. Says Ted Johnston, mayoral candidate standing for the New Conservative party.

“This loss of protection for 5000 heritage sites is completely unacceptable.” Protection of our environment and heritage is a top priority, and it can be done in concert with creating a more efficient and thrifty council. It is not necessary, Auckland signed off a unitary plan which achieved the creation of 30 years of supply and 900,000 sites.

You would think the PM, would have a bit more respect for the history and culture of her own city.

This will just create a feeding frenzy for speculators and developers, and not only drive house prices up, but a lot of home buyers out of the market.

The current council and mayor are a bunch of sheep led around by the govt. Many councillors are loyal to the govt rather than the people of Auckland.

“I will not allow Auckland to be towed along by the Labour govt’s party line.”

As Mayor I will stand up and conserve the heritage, culture and history of our great city. I will show the govt that they cannot push Auckland around if it will hurt the people, the heritage and lifestyles of Auckland. I support organisations and groups trying to preserve their local and Auckland’s heritage, like Character Coalition etc.

The govt will be lucky to even make water flow downhill if we don’t cooperate. They will discover the huge inertia of Auckland’s non-co-operation, go slow, passive resistance and prioritising. As Mayor I will be responsible for the establishment of the entire governance and committee structure for the council. The restructuring of such can frustrate and slow down any legislation, as Auckland will have to implement and enforce much of it.

“If you want something done, get someone who has the will, the skill and the intention to do the job.”

Vote Ted Johnston for Mayor.

Trust TED .

He will do the Job.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Ted Johnston on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Lessons From Australia’s Election


Australia’s new PM Anthony Albanese faces an obvious dilemma, barely before he gets his feet under the desk. Australia is the world’s leading exporter of coal. Will the new Labor government prioritise the jobs for Queensland/NSW workers in its mining-dependent communities - or will Labor start to get serious about climate change, and risk the inevitable political backlash from making a major shift into renewables..?
More>>



 
 


Australian Election: Prime Minister Congratulates Anthony Albanese
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Anthony Albanese and the Australian Labor Party on winning the Australian Federal election, and has acknowledged outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison... More>>

Government: Helps Supermarket Shoppers Get A Fair Deal
Urgent Budget night legislation to stop major supermarkets blocking competitors from accessing land for new stores has been introduced today, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Dr David Clark said... More>>


Budget 2022: A Secure Future In Difficult Times
Budget 2022 will help build a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security, while providing support to households affected by cost of living pressures... More>>

ALSO:



Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. “I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 