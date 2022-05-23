Ted Johnston: "Stop Destroying Our Heritage"

“Auckland needs a Mayor to stand up for Auckland”. Says Ted Johnston, mayoral candidate standing for the New Conservative party.

“This loss of protection for 5000 heritage sites is completely unacceptable.” Protection of our environment and heritage is a top priority, and it can be done in concert with creating a more efficient and thrifty council. It is not necessary, Auckland signed off a unitary plan which achieved the creation of 30 years of supply and 900,000 sites.

You would think the PM, would have a bit more respect for the history and culture of her own city.

This will just create a feeding frenzy for speculators and developers, and not only drive house prices up, but a lot of home buyers out of the market.

The current council and mayor are a bunch of sheep led around by the govt. Many councillors are loyal to the govt rather than the people of Auckland.

“I will not allow Auckland to be towed along by the Labour govt’s party line.”

As Mayor I will stand up and conserve the heritage, culture and history of our great city. I will show the govt that they cannot push Auckland around if it will hurt the people, the heritage and lifestyles of Auckland. I support organisations and groups trying to preserve their local and Auckland’s heritage, like Character Coalition etc.

The govt will be lucky to even make water flow downhill if we don’t cooperate. They will discover the huge inertia of Auckland’s non-co-operation, go slow, passive resistance and prioritising. As Mayor I will be responsible for the establishment of the entire governance and committee structure for the council. The restructuring of such can frustrate and slow down any legislation, as Auckland will have to implement and enforce much of it.

“If you want something done, get someone who has the will, the skill and the intention to do the job.”

Vote Ted Johnston for Mayor.

Trust TED .

He will do the Job.

