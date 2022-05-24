Police appeal for help to identify man in Nelson
Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 10:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Nelson Police appealing for information to assist them in
identifying a man who did an indecent act on a walkway on
Wednesday 11 May.
The incident occurred on a walkway
on Annesbrooke Drive, Nelson near the Annesbrooke roundabout
around 8am that morning.
He is of a medium build, in
his 20’s to 30’s, has short dark hair and tanned
skin.
He was wearing dark coloured clothing and drove
a black van with a large, fluffy, black dog inside.
If
you have information that could assist Police in identifying
this person, please contact Police on 105 and quote file
number 220512/3662.
Alternatively, information can be
given anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
