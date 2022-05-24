Police appeal for help to identify man in Nelson

Nelson Police appealing for information to assist them in identifying a man who did an indecent act on a walkway on Wednesday 11 May.

The incident occurred on a walkway on Annesbrooke Drive, Nelson near the Annesbrooke roundabout around 8am that morning.

He is of a medium build, in his 20’s to 30’s, has short dark hair and tanned skin.

He was wearing dark coloured clothing and drove a black van with a large, fluffy, black dog inside.

If you have information that could assist Police in identifying this person, please contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220512/3662.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

