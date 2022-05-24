Smoke-free Burning For A Warmer, Cheaper Winter

Environment Canterbury’s annual Warmer Cheaper campaign has begun. The campaign reminds Canterbury residents with wood burners to ‘burn smoke-free' by using dry wood, good wood burning techniques, and a modern, well-maintained wood burner.

Principal Implementation Advisor Dr Paul Hopwood explains that burning smoke-free is a win-win this winter. “Burning smoke-free is a win for your household, because you get a warmer, cheaper fire. It’s also a win for Canterbury residents, because we all get cleaner, healthier air to breathe.”

Air quality in Canterbury has improved in the last 20 years, but pollution levels still sometimes exceed national environmental standards, particularly during winter nights. Environment Canterbury monitors air quality at eight sites throughout Canterbury.

The Warmer Cheaper website includes a list of Trusted Good Wood Merchants

in Christchurch, Timaru, Rangiora, Waimate, Kaiapoi, and Ashburton. Environment Canterbury audits these suppliers annually, testing the moisture content of their wood to ensure it is sufficiently dry.

The Warmer Cheaper website also includes video demonstrations and step-by-step tutorials on the ‘upside-down’ fire starting technique, that uses less wood and burns for longer.

