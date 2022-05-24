Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Smoke-free Burning For A Warmer, Cheaper Winter

Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 10:10 am
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

Environment Canterbury’s annual Warmer Cheaper campaign has begun. The campaign reminds Canterbury residents with wood burners to ‘burn smoke-free' by using dry wood, good wood burning techniques, and a modern, well-maintained wood burner. 

Principal Implementation Advisor Dr Paul Hopwood explains that burning smoke-free is a win-win this winter. “Burning smoke-free is a win for your household, because you get a warmer, cheaper fire. It’s also a win for Canterbury residents, because we all get cleaner, healthier air to breathe.” 

Air quality in Canterbury has improved in the last 20 years, but pollution levels still sometimes exceed national environmental standards, particularly during winter nights. Environment Canterbury monitors air quality at eight sites throughout Canterbury.

The Warmer Cheaper website includes a list of Trusted Good Wood Merchants
in Christchurch, Timaru, Rangiora, Waimate, Kaiapoi, and Ashburton. Environment Canterbury audits these suppliers annually, testing the moisture content of their wood to ensure it is sufficiently dry.

The Warmer Cheaper website also includes video demonstrations and step-by-step tutorials on the ‘upside-down’ fire starting technique, that uses less wood and burns for longer.

Find out more>>

© Scoop Media

Find more from Environment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Lessons From Australia’s Election


Australia’s new PM Anthony Albanese faces an obvious dilemma, barely before he gets his feet under the desk. Australia is the world’s leading exporter of coal. Will the new Labor government prioritise the jobs for Queensland/NSW workers in its mining-dependent communities - or will Labor start to get serious about climate change, and risk the inevitable political backlash from making a major shift into renewables..?
More>>



 
 


Australian Election: Prime Minister Congratulates Anthony Albanese
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Anthony Albanese and the Australian Labor Party on winning the Australian Federal election, and has acknowledged outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison... More>>

Government: Helps Supermarket Shoppers Get A Fair Deal
Urgent Budget night legislation to stop major supermarkets blocking competitors from accessing land for new stores has been introduced today, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Dr David Clark said... More>>


Budget 2022: A Secure Future In Difficult Times
Budget 2022 will help build a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security, while providing support to households affected by cost of living pressures... More>>

ALSO:



Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. “I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 