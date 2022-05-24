Arrest made following firearms incident in Waikato

Police have arrested a man in relation to a firearms incident that occurred in Horotiu, late Sunday night.

Police were notified of an incident around 10:40pm on Park Road where a firearm had been discharged.

Police executed a search warrant this morning and recovered a firearm understood to be connected to the incident on Sunday.

A 21-year-old will appear in the Hamilton District Court this afternoon charged with Aggravated Burglary, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Discharging a Firearm in or Near a Dwelling.

Police understand that this incident may have been unsettling for residents but can reassure the public that those involved were known to each other and it was an isolated incident.

“Offending of this nature is upsetting to the community and will not be tolerated by Police” says Waikato West Area Commander Inspector William Loughrin.

“Police will maintain a presence in the area as we continue to investigate this incident and hold those involved to account.”

