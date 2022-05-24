Aotearoa Jewellers Will Unleash Matariki Magic

Workspace Studios has been an inclusive and dynamic arts hub for the Aotearoa jewellery community for 18 years. This year they have decided to celebrate the country’s new public holiday in their own unique way across the whole motu! On the same day and same time, on Saturday the 18th of June, Workspace Studios will be running full-day Maratariki jewellery workshops in three different cities: Ōtautahi Christchurch, Te Whanganui-a-tara Wellington and Te Papa-i-Oea Palmerston North.

The class will be open to students of all levels of experience. People from all walks of life will be encouraged to create star-inspired pendants, earrings and other beautiful objects that speak of Matariki. The three cities will be sharing their journeys via Zoom to celebrate the occasion together!

The project is a brainchild of Annie Collins and Vaune Mason, the two creative directors of Workspace Studios.. “I am very excited about our Matariki project” - says Annie - “It is so important in our time of social isolation and stress! It has been a difficult year for many, and we cherish the opportunity to bring people together, celebrating our past, acknowledging our whakapapa, and making new wishes for the future”.

Kids over 12 are welcome to participate in these starry workshops which will help Kiwis to share their dreams, reconnect with others and unleash their creative potential.

