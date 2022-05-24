Operation Grizzly – Police Seeking Man In Relation To Serious Incident In Sandringham
Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City West Investigations Manager:
Police investigating a
shooting incident in Sandringham in March are
appealing for the public’s assistance in locating Paea Tokotaha.
The 25-year-old has multiple warrants to
arrest, including for a historic
burglary, and possession of a restricted weapon and ammunition.
He is now
wanted in relation to Operation Grizzly, our investigation
into a
shooting in a Sandringham carpark at around 10:30pm on March 11, which left
several people injured.
Tokotaha is known to frequent the Mount
Roskill area and has ties to a local
gang.
Anyone who sights Tokotaha should call Police on 111.
Additionally, anyone who has further information
on his whereabouts should
contact Police on 105, quoting Operation Grizzly.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
111
555.