Operation Grizzly – Police Seeking Man In Relation To Serious Incident In Sandringham

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City West Investigations Manager:

Police investigating a shooting incident in Sandringham in March are

appealing for the public’s assistance in locating Paea Tokotaha.

The 25-year-old has multiple warrants to arrest, including for a historic

burglary, and possession of a restricted weapon and ammunition.

He is now wanted in relation to Operation Grizzly, our investigation into a

shooting in a Sandringham carpark at around 10:30pm on March 11, which left

several people injured.

Tokotaha is known to frequent the Mount Roskill area and has ties to a local

gang.

Anyone who sights Tokotaha should call Police on 111.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on his whereabouts should

contact Police on 105, quoting Operation Grizzly.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 111

555.

