Police Seek Urgent Sightings Of Missing Woman

Police are seeking urgent sightings of 71-year old woman Lorraine.

Lorraine was last seen this afternoon walking on Owen Valley Road towards

State Highway 6 (SH6) Owen River, Tasman.

She is described as being of a slight build and likely wearing a wooly hat.

She also had a large white dog with a few brown spots with her.

Anyone who has seen a woman in this area of SH6 between Kawatiri Junction and

Murchison is asked to contact Police.

We are also urging farmers and anyone who lives in the area to check their

paddocks and dwellings for any sightings of her.

Anyone who has seen Lorraine is asked to call Police immediately on 111

quoting event number P050681004.

