Police Seek Urgent Sightings Of Missing Woman
Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 6:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking urgent sightings of 71-year old woman
Lorraine.
Lorraine was last seen this afternoon
walking on Owen Valley Road towards
State Highway 6 (SH6)
Owen River, Tasman.
She is described as being of a
slight build and likely wearing a wooly hat.
She also
had a large white dog with a few brown spots with
her.
Anyone who has seen a woman in this area of SH6
between Kawatiri Junction and
Murchison is asked to
contact Police.
We are also urging farmers and anyone
who lives in the area to check their
paddocks and
dwellings for any sightings of her.
Anyone who has
seen Lorraine is asked to call Police immediately on
111
quoting event number
P050681004.
