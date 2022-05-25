Firearms Incidents In Auckland

24 May

Acting Inspector Terry Lee:

Tāmaki Makaurau Police have responded to five reported shooting incidents in

the region this evening.

They were in Ōtara, Papatoetoe, Flat Bush, Papakura, and Te Atatū.

The first four incidents happened between around 6:40pm and 7:40pm. The

incident in Te Atatū was reported around 9:20pm.

No one has been injured, however there was damage done to several houses.

Work is ongoing to determine exactly what has taken place and any potential

links between the incidents themselves.

Police will not tolerate activity which disrupts our communities and puts

people at extreme risk.

We want to reassure the community we take firearms crime very seriously and

will continue to work to hold offenders to account.

There is no update expected this evening except if there is a significant

development.

