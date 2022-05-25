Firearms Incidents In Auckland
24 May
Acting Inspector Terry Lee:
Tāmaki
Makaurau Police have responded to five reported shooting
incidents in
the region this evening.
They were in Ōtara, Papatoetoe, Flat Bush, Papakura, and Te Atatū.
The first four incidents happened between
around 6:40pm and 7:40pm. The
incident in Te Atatū was reported around 9:20pm.
No one has been injured, however there was damage done to several houses.
Work
is ongoing to determine exactly what has taken place and any
potential
links between the incidents themselves.
Police will not tolerate activity which
disrupts our communities and puts
people at extreme risk.
We want to reassure the community we take
firearms crime very seriously and
will continue to work to hold offenders to account.
There is no update
expected this evening except if there is a
significant
development.