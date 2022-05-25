Water Conference Focuses On Reform Challenges

A workshop focusing on the establishment of the four new water entities and the new regulatory changes kicks off the Water New Zealand Conference & Expo in Kirikiriroa Hamilton this morning.

The two-day conference also features the Minister responsible for the water reform programme, Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta, who will be an opening keynote speaker.

Other presentations will focus on enabling mana whenua involvement as well as the proposed new economic regulatory environment.

Water New Zealand chief executive, Gillian Blythe says around 1000 delegates have registered to attend.

“Due to COVID, this is the first time in nearly two years that people from across the three waters sector have been able to get together in one place. Our Stormwater conference last week in Christchurch also attracted a very enthusiastic response.

“We all know that a lot has been happening in the water sector over the past two years and the next two years will continue to see huge change as we transition towards four new regional entities in July 2024.

“The conference is providing a great opportunity to discuss and get answers to questions around the reforms as well as other key issues such as climate change, Te Mana o te Wai, and water quality.

See the conference programme.

© Scoop Media

