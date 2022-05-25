Police investigate unexplained death in Mt Albert

Detective Inspector Chris Barry:

Police are investigating the death of a man in Mount Albert yesterday.

The man’s body was located near the Roy Clements Treeway at about 6.45pm last night.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained.

The area was secured overnight with a scene guard in place.

A search of the area and a forensic scene examination will take place today.

The man has been identified and family advised.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of the Roy Clements Treeway area yesterday – from late afternoon through to 7pm, is asked to make contact with Police.

Please call 105 and quote file number 220524/8192.

