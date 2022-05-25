Police investigate unexplained death in Mt Albert
Wednesday, 25 May 2022, 9:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Chris Barry:
Police are
investigating the death of a man in Mount Albert
yesterday.
The man’s body was located near the Roy
Clements Treeway at about 6.45pm last night.
His death
is currently being treated as unexplained.
The area
was secured overnight with a scene guard in place.
A
search of the area and a forensic scene examination will
take place today.
The man has been identified and
family advised.
Anyone who was in the vicinity of the
Roy Clements Treeway area yesterday – from late afternoon
through to 7pm, is asked to make contact with
Police.
Please call 105 and quote file number
220524/8192.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Australia’s new PM Anthony Albanese faces an obvious dilemma, barely before he gets his feet under the desk. Australia is the world’s leading exporter of coal. Will the new Labor government prioritise the jobs for Queensland/NSW workers in its mining-dependent communities - or will Labor start to get serious about climate change, and risk the inevitable political backlash from making a major shift into renewables..?More>>