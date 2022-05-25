Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Northland Police make arrests, investigations continue

Wednesday, 25 May 2022, 9:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Far North Area Commander Inspector Justin Rogers:

Police have made three arrests and seized a firearm and ammunition as a result of ongoing efforts to quash gang activity in Northland.

The arrests come after ongoing efforts by Northland Police to ensure the safety of our community and reduce the impacts gang violence.

One firearm, a range of ammunition and one motorbike have been located and seized.

It comes just days after six people were arrested following Police executing two search warrants in relation to a drive-by shooting in Kamo.

We will continue to have a strong Police presence in the coming days and are working with our community to ensure they be and feel safe.

Police will continue to recover unlawful firearms and prevent firearms-related violence by criminal gangs and organised crime groups, as part of the nationwide Operation Tauwhiro.

We welcome information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime, or the illegal possession of firearms in their community.

They are encouraged to report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

