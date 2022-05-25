Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Record Grants Budget Sees Environment & Heritage Winners This Round

Wednesday, 25 May 2022, 9:28 am
Press Release: Central Lakes Trust

Teviot District Museum receives $80K towards the purchase of Roxburgh’s Masonic Lodge on the town’s main street. The lodge is to be purchased and repurposed into a much needed larger and more prominent museum for the district, to add to the current early settler museum.

Teviot District Museum secretary, Barbara Fraser said the chairman, John Rowley and the committee were delighted when they learned of the news.

“The museum’s current location is tucked away on Abbotsford Street. The small stone cottage is full to overflowing, and has no running water or bathroom facilities. Expanding the current site would be double the cost of purchasing the Freemason’s lodge to repurpose. It is also in a more prominent location, which will attract more visitors,” she says. “We are just working through agreements with the Freemasons now, and once we have all the funding lined up, the purchase will go through. Thanks to CLT we are a good way there.”

Environment and heritage is a key sector for Trust funding, Trust chief executive Susan Finlay says.

“The Trust supports projects and organisations that preserve and promote the physical and cultural heritage of our region and that protect and enhance the environment in which we live. “This funding round highlights the work our community is doing to preserve our heritage and environment.”

Another to receive funding was Otago Goldfield Heritage Trust receiving $62,500 towards the purchase of the old Methodist Church, a registered heritage building in Cromwell. The Heritage Trust’s offices are based out of the building, as well as the local movie theatre. “Securing the purchase of the building means we can look to preserve and restore it for our future generations and the community’s use,” says Odette Hopgood Bride, Heritage Trust treasurer.

“We have now secured 50% of the funding required for purchase. While the church is protected by the district plan and The Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Act 2014 we have applied to Heritage New Zealand for the church to become a category listed building,” she says.

The purchase of 4,000 more predator traps is that much closer with funding going to the Southern Lakes Sanctuary Trust’s predator trapping programme. Southern Lakes Sanctuary (SLS) is a group of six predator control groups which have come together to scale up operations over 660,000 hectares in the Upper Clutha and Wakatipu basins.

Greg Lind chair of Southern Lakes Sanctuary Trust says, “The funding allows SLS and our partners, the predator trapping expansion to operate at a landscape scale - the goal of the project".

Two pilot programmes in our education/youth sectors also receive Trust funding. CO REAP’s counsellor in schools and Whaioa Putea’s education pilot programme to facilitate learning towards sustainable development in our local community.

In total over $4.7 million was approved for the first meeting of the Trust’s financial year, being approximately 40% of the Trust’s record grants budget of $12 million, with $3.6 million in multi-year grants.

“The Trust started granting on a multi-year basis several years ago to make it less onerous for groups applying for funding, and provide security of income. For those we have a strong working relationship and operate in the social service sector, we can fund for successive years. These grants are processed in the first meeting of the financial year and this year make up 30% of our $12 million grants budget, grants manager, Mat Begg says.

GRANTS APPROVED – MAY 2022

Project grants
AWE FestivalAt World's Edge Festival 2022$30,000
Kelvin Peninsula Community AssociationJardine Park Disc Golf Course$5,000
Otago Goldfields Heritage TrustPurchase of old Methodist Church$62,500
Rockquest Charitable TrustSmokefree Rockquest & Tangata Beats 2022$5,050
Southern Lakes Sanctuary TrustPredator Trapping Project May 2022 - Apr 2024$185,000
Teviot District MuseumPurchase of Teviot Masonic Lodge$80,000
Wanaka Search & RescueTraining & Equipment Jun 2022 - Mar 2023$30,000
Wanaka Yacht ClubSafety Boats Project$9,781
Operational / Programme grants
Able Charitable TrustOperational Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2023$50,000
Age Concern Southland IncorporatedOperational Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2023$48,476
Alexandra Senior CitizensOperational Grant Jun 2022 - May 2023$15,000
Anglican Family Care CentreOperational Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2025$25,000
Blind Low Vision NZOperational Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2023$30,000
Birthright Central OtagoProgramme Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2023$5,662
CCS Disability Action SouthlandOperational Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2023$8,500
Central Otago Budgeting ServicesOperational Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2025$74,408
Central Otago REAPCounsellor in Schools Pilot Programme Jul 2022 - Jun 2024$30,000
Central Otago Victim SupportOperational Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2023$9,500
Community Care TrustOperational Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2023$12,000
Community Law OtagoOperational Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2023$26,000
DRC SouthlandOperational Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2023$15,000
Otago Community Hospice TrustOperational Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2025$100,000
Parkinson's New ZealandOperational Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2023$10,000
Presbyterian Support OtagoOperational Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2025$80,000
Snow Sports NZ Charitable TrustCentral Lakes Adaptive Ski Programme 2022$15,000
Sport OtagoOperational Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2023$54,000
Stroke Foundation of New ZealandOperational Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2025$10,000
Whaiao Putea IncorporatedEducation Pilot Programme Jul 2022 - Jun 2023$28,000
CLT Initiatives
Central Otago Victim SupportEmergency Fund Jul 2022 - Jun 2025$10,000
Presbyterian Support OtagoEmergency Heating Fund Jul 2022 - Jun 2023$25,000
Multi-year grants
Age Concern OtagoOperational Grant Dec 2020 - Nov 2023$96,644
Alexandra and Districts Youth TrustOperational Grant Jan 2021 - Dec 2023$126,446
Alexandra Community Advice Network Inc.Operational Grant Jul 2020 - Jun 2023$10,738
Alexandra Community Arts CouncilCentral Lakes Arts Support Scheme (CLASS) Jul 2021 - Jun 2024$29,990
Arts CentralCentral Lakes Arts Support Scheme (CLASS) Jul 2021 - Jun 2024$20,091
Catholic Social ServicesOperational Grant Jan 2021 - Dec 2023$42,953
Central Lakes Family ServicesOperational Grant Jul 2020 - Jun 2023 $91,275
Central Otago Heritage TrustOral History Project Aug 2021 - Jul 2023$12,424
Citizens Advice Bureau QueenstownOperational Grant Jul 2021 - Jun 2024$48,185
CLT Scholarships 2022CLT Scholarships 2021 - 2023$125,000
CO Compassionate FriendsOperational Grant Jul 2020 - Jun 2023$17,181
Central Otago Queenstown Trail Network TrustCycleways Construction Fund Apr 2018 - Mar 2023$1,755,227
Creative QueenstownCentral Lakes Arts Support Scheme (CLASS) Jul 2021 - Jun 2024$64,852
Cromwell Community Welfare TrustOperational Grant Jan 2022 - Dec 2024$4,924
Cromwell Youth TrustOperational Grant Jan 2022 - Dec 2024$215,157
Happiness House TrustOperational Grant Jul 2020 - Jun 2023$59,117
Journeys Charitable TrustJourneys Programme Apr 2022 - Mar 2025$21,000
Kahu YouthOperational Grant Jan 2021 - Dec 2023$197,047
Life Education TrustProgramme Grant Jan 2021 - Dec 2023$32,215
LUMALUMA 2022 - 2024$50,000
Mana TahunaOperational Grant Dec 2021 - Mar 2023$70,000
Otago Goldfields Heritage Trust Programme Grant May 2022 - Apr 2024$42,500
Salvation ArmyOperational Grant Jul 2020 - Jun 2023$150,187
Southland Multiple Sclerosis SocietyOperational Grant Jan 2022 - Dec 2024$1,589
Teviot Valley Rest Home IncorporatedCLT Resthomes Aquaria Jun 2021 - May 2027$18,432
The Kiwi Kit Community TrustProgramme Grant Dec 2021 - Mar 2023$26,048
Upper Clutha Community Arts CouncilCentral Lakes Arts Support Scheme (CLASS) Jul 2021 - Jun 2024$32,796
Volunteer SouthOperational Grant Apr 2022 - Mar 2025$70,000
Wakatipu Youth TrustOperational Grant Jan 2021 - Dec 2023$197,154
Wanaka Primary SchoolCOPSSA Programme Grant Apr 2022 - Dec 2024$10,000
TOTAL GRANTS APPROVED – MAY 2022:$4,728,049
FINANCIAL YEAR END 2022/2023:$4,728,049

Values shown for multiyear grants are for the 2022/2023 year only.

