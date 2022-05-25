Record Grants Budget Sees Environment & Heritage Winners This Round

Teviot District Museum receives $80K towards the purchase of Roxburgh’s Masonic Lodge on the town’s main street. The lodge is to be purchased and repurposed into a much needed larger and more prominent museum for the district, to add to the current early settler museum.

Teviot District Museum secretary, Barbara Fraser said the chairman, John Rowley and the committee were delighted when they learned of the news.

“The museum’s current location is tucked away on Abbotsford Street. The small stone cottage is full to overflowing, and has no running water or bathroom facilities. Expanding the current site would be double the cost of purchasing the Freemason’s lodge to repurpose. It is also in a more prominent location, which will attract more visitors,” she says. “We are just working through agreements with the Freemasons now, and once we have all the funding lined up, the purchase will go through. Thanks to CLT we are a good way there.”

Environment and heritage is a key sector for Trust funding, Trust chief executive Susan Finlay says.

“The Trust supports projects and organisations that preserve and promote the physical and cultural heritage of our region and that protect and enhance the environment in which we live. “This funding round highlights the work our community is doing to preserve our heritage and environment.”

Another to receive funding was Otago Goldfield Heritage Trust receiving $62,500 towards the purchase of the old Methodist Church, a registered heritage building in Cromwell. The Heritage Trust’s offices are based out of the building, as well as the local movie theatre. “Securing the purchase of the building means we can look to preserve and restore it for our future generations and the community’s use,” says Odette Hopgood Bride, Heritage Trust treasurer.

“We have now secured 50% of the funding required for purchase. While the church is protected by the district plan and The Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Act 2014 we have applied to Heritage New Zealand for the church to become a category listed building,” she says.

The purchase of 4,000 more predator traps is that much closer with funding going to the Southern Lakes Sanctuary Trust’s predator trapping programme. Southern Lakes Sanctuary (SLS) is a group of six predator control groups which have come together to scale up operations over 660,000 hectares in the Upper Clutha and Wakatipu basins.

Greg Lind chair of Southern Lakes Sanctuary Trust says, “The funding allows SLS and our partners, the predator trapping expansion to operate at a landscape scale - the goal of the project".

Two pilot programmes in our education/youth sectors also receive Trust funding. CO REAP’s counsellor in schools and Whaioa Putea’s education pilot programme to facilitate learning towards sustainable development in our local community.

In total over $4.7 million was approved for the first meeting of the Trust’s financial year, being approximately 40% of the Trust’s record grants budget of $12 million, with $3.6 million in multi-year grants.

“The Trust started granting on a multi-year basis several years ago to make it less onerous for groups applying for funding, and provide security of income. For those we have a strong working relationship and operate in the social service sector, we can fund for successive years. These grants are processed in the first meeting of the financial year and this year make up 30% of our $12 million grants budget, grants manager, Mat Begg says.

GRANTS APPROVED – MAY 2022

Project grants AWE Festival At World's Edge Festival 2022 $30,000 Kelvin Peninsula Community Association Jardine Park Disc Golf Course $5,000 Otago Goldfields Heritage Trust Purchase of old Methodist Church $62,500 Rockquest Charitable Trust Smokefree Rockquest & Tangata Beats 2022 $5,050 Southern Lakes Sanctuary Trust Predator Trapping Project May 2022 - Apr 2024 $185,000 Teviot District Museum Purchase of Teviot Masonic Lodge $80,000 Wanaka Search & Rescue Training & Equipment Jun 2022 - Mar 2023 $30,000 Wanaka Yacht Club Safety Boats Project $9,781 Operational / Programme grants Able Charitable Trust Operational Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2023 $50,000 Age Concern Southland Incorporated Operational Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2023 $48,476 Alexandra Senior Citizens Operational Grant Jun 2022 - May 2023 $15,000 Anglican Family Care Centre Operational Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2025 $25,000 Blind Low Vision NZ Operational Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2023 $30,000 Birthright Central Otago Programme Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2023 $5,662 CCS Disability Action Southland Operational Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2023 $8,500 Central Otago Budgeting Services Operational Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2025 $74,408 Central Otago REAP Counsellor in Schools Pilot Programme Jul 2022 - Jun 2024 $30,000 Central Otago Victim Support Operational Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2023 $9,500 Community Care Trust Operational Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2023 $12,000 Community Law Otago Operational Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2023 $26,000 DRC Southland Operational Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2023 $15,000 Otago Community Hospice Trust Operational Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2025 $100,000 Parkinson's New Zealand Operational Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2023 $10,000 Presbyterian Support Otago Operational Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2025 $80,000 Snow Sports NZ Charitable Trust Central Lakes Adaptive Ski Programme 2022 $15,000 Sport Otago Operational Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2023 $54,000 Stroke Foundation of New Zealand Operational Grant Jul 2022 - Jun 2025 $10,000 Whaiao Putea Incorporated Education Pilot Programme Jul 2022 - Jun 2023 $28,000 CLT Initiatives Central Otago Victim Support Emergency Fund Jul 2022 - Jun 2025 $10,000 Presbyterian Support Otago Emergency Heating Fund Jul 2022 - Jun 2023 $25,000 Multi-year grants Age Concern Otago Operational Grant Dec 2020 - Nov 2023 $96,644 Alexandra and Districts Youth Trust Operational Grant Jan 2021 - Dec 2023 $126,446 Alexandra Community Advice Network Inc. Operational Grant Jul 2020 - Jun 2023 $10,738 Alexandra Community Arts Council Central Lakes Arts Support Scheme (CLASS) Jul 2021 - Jun 2024 $29,990 Arts Central Central Lakes Arts Support Scheme (CLASS) Jul 2021 - Jun 2024 $20,091 Catholic Social Services Operational Grant Jan 2021 - Dec 2023 $42,953 Central Lakes Family Services Operational Grant Jul 2020 - Jun 2023 $91,275 Central Otago Heritage Trust Oral History Project Aug 2021 - Jul 2023 $12,424 Citizens Advice Bureau Queenstown Operational Grant Jul 2021 - Jun 2024 $48,185 CLT Scholarships 2022 CLT Scholarships 2021 - 2023 $125,000 CO Compassionate Friends Operational Grant Jul 2020 - Jun 2023 $17,181 Central Otago Queenstown Trail Network Trust Cycleways Construction Fund Apr 2018 - Mar 2023 $1,755,227 Creative Queenstown Central Lakes Arts Support Scheme (CLASS) Jul 2021 - Jun 2024 $64,852 Cromwell Community Welfare Trust Operational Grant Jan 2022 - Dec 2024 $4,924 Cromwell Youth Trust Operational Grant Jan 2022 - Dec 2024 $215,157 Happiness House Trust Operational Grant Jul 2020 - Jun 2023 $59,117 Journeys Charitable Trust Journeys Programme Apr 2022 - Mar 2025 $21,000 Kahu Youth Operational Grant Jan 2021 - Dec 2023 $197,047 Life Education Trust Programme Grant Jan 2021 - Dec 2023 $32,215 LUMA LUMA 2022 - 2024 $50,000 Mana Tahuna Operational Grant Dec 2021 - Mar 2023 $70,000 Otago Goldfields Heritage Trust Programme Grant May 2022 - Apr 2024 $42,500 Salvation Army Operational Grant Jul 2020 - Jun 2023 $150,187 Southland Multiple Sclerosis Society Operational Grant Jan 2022 - Dec 2024 $1,589 Teviot Valley Rest Home Incorporated CLT Resthomes Aquaria Jun 2021 - May 2027 $18,432 The Kiwi Kit Community Trust Programme Grant Dec 2021 - Mar 2023 $26,048 Upper Clutha Community Arts Council Central Lakes Arts Support Scheme (CLASS) Jul 2021 - Jun 2024 $32,796 Volunteer South Operational Grant Apr 2022 - Mar 2025 $70,000 Wakatipu Youth Trust Operational Grant Jan 2021 - Dec 2023 $197,154 Wanaka Primary School COPSSA Programme Grant Apr 2022 - Dec 2024 $10,000 TOTAL GRANTS APPROVED – MAY 2022: $4,728,049 FINANCIAL YEAR END 2022/2023: $4,728,049

Values shown for multiyear grants are for the 2022/2023 year only.

© Scoop Media

