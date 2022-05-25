Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New CT Scanner - Significant Healthcare Boost For Manawatū Community

Wednesday, 25 May 2022, 2:30 pm
Press Release: Pacific Radiology

Pacific Radiology are excited to expand their services for Manawatū communities with the installation of a new leading-edge, high-tech CT scanner machine, into their recently upgraded Palmerston North branch.

The new leading-edge Siemens, Somaton-Go Top CT scanner, shipped all the way from Germany, has the latest in CT imaging technology, generating the highest quality images and the lowest possible x-ray dose.

Committed to delivering world-class radiology, locally, Palmerston North branch Manager, Deb Mackintosh notes that the arrival of the new CT scanner provides significant benefit for local patients.

"Increasing regional capacity for CT services in the Manawatu, means that patients will have immediate and easy access to the full spectrum of CT body imaging procedures without the need to travel further afield and/or endure long wait-lists for CT imaging needs."

Pacific Radiology’s local specialist radiologist, Dr Ken Okawa notes that the Siemen Go-Top CT scanner was selected for its leading-edge technology, high quality detailed 2D and 3D images and proven reputation in delivering the ultimate in patient comfort.

"CT (or computed tomography) is an essential imaging tool that utilises advanced medical technology, providing highly detailed insights to detect and assist with the diagnosis of many conditions. Having installed this specific type of Siemens CT scanner throughout our other NZ branches, we know that we can guarantee the highest quality diagnostic images every time. And perhaps most importantly for our patients, its comfortable design helps our patients to relax and allows our friendly caring team to spend more time alongside patients before the efficient CT examination takes place", says Dr Okawa.

Dr Okawa further notes, "By investing in this type of technology we can also improve the speed of diagnosis, see more patients in the shortest possible time, and provide valuable detailed insights to assist a patient’s healthcare team in determining the best healthcare treatment pathways."

Local patients can rest assured, that if the need arises, they are in safe and expert hands with local specialist radiologists, Dr Ken Okawa and Dr Ross McKellar-working onsite at the Pacific Radiology Palmerston North branch and living locally. Together their combined clinical experience and expertise covers the full spectrum of CT specialist reporting including full-body, colonography, musculoskeletal, oncology, obstetric and diagnostic imaging, in addition to interventional and emergency imaging procedures.

