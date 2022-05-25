Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Exhibition Connects Courtenay Place With Te Aro Pā Past

Wednesday, 25 May 2022, 5:01 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

The latest exhibition in Wellington’s Courtenay Place light boxes connects the current urban Courtenay Place environment with its Te Aro Pā past.

“How do we protect and enhance the mauri within an urban environment?” asks Te Whanganui-a-Tara based Māori indigenous artist Tanya Te Miringa Te Rorarangi Ruka in her outdoor exhibition Whakapapa Te Pō Te Ao.

Running for Matariki 2022 until 18 September, Whakapapa Te Pō Te Ao turns the light boxes into a series of digitally woven pouwhenua which are derived from the natural Te Aro and the local environment.

The exhibition acknowledges the whenua (land) and awa (streams) above and below the city streets.

“Past, present, and future coexist within the whenua,” says Tanya. “Our tūpuna (ancestors) hold our collective memory, the good and the bad, the light and the dark. We are alive because of them, by acknowledging this truth we enhance the mauri (life-force), and we build our relationships with the natural world even within an urban environment.”

Whakapapa Te Pō Te Ao responds to Matariki as a time to recount the past seasons and set new plans for the coming year.

Guided by the Maramataka, the Māori lunar calendar, Tanya filmed the area surrounding the light boxes once a month during 2021.

Her key consideration was how we experience the three major awa sources – the Waitangi, Kūmutoto, and Waimapihi streams that were once a source of kai and are now below the city streets.

She translated her video imagery into digital weavings for the light boxes. One side of the light boxes image references Te Whakapapa o Te Pō and the other, Te Whakapapa o Te Ao. Together, the whakapapa of light and dark capture a story of time unfolding in Courtenay Place from a kaupapa Māori perspective.

Tanya’s light boxes mahi is interwoven with a number of her other projects.

The Community Rongoā (Māori medicinal) Forest, based in Elliott Park, Brooklyn, is a concept she developed last year.

Rongoā leaves were used in the project ‘The Forest Rongoā Teahouse’, where she served traditional Māori medicinaltea amidst photographic and video artworks in a temporary space along Courtenay Place.

Tea leaves for the tea that will be served at the blessing and opening of her Courtenay Place light boxes exhibition, on Saturday 28 May at 2pm, will also come from the forest.

Tanya, with Ollie Hutton from Mouthful, has also been commissioned by Urban Dream Brokerage to curateeight independent moving artworks screening across eight weeks of winter, named Te wāhi o te papa whakāta. This work will be displayed across from the light boxes, in the window of 106 Courtenay Place during June and August.

Visit the Courtenay Place light boxes on the corner of Courtenay Place and Taranaki Street, day or night, and check out Council’s Facebook page next week for a chance to win a fine art limited print of one of Tanya’s works.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Criminalising Of Rap Music


For black youth in America, there can be only three ways out of the ghetto: athletics, music or drug dealing. And for every individual who succeeds in making it out, dozens more attach themselves to their celebrity crews in order to bask in the reflected glory, and partake of the lifestyle. And what rap musician can afford to turn their back entirely on the ‘hood, when staying street and staying real is what their audience demands of them..?
More>>



 
 


Government: Investment Boosts Coastal Shipping In Aotearoa
New Zealand is a step closer to a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable coastal shipping sector following the selection of preferred suppliers for new and enhanced coastal shipping services, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Stay At Orange For Now
With New Zealand expecting to see Omicron cases rise during the winter, the Orange setting remains appropriate for managing this stage of the outbreak, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Australian Election: Prime Minister Congratulates Anthony Albanese
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Anthony Albanese and the Australian Labor Party on winning the Australian Federal election, and has acknowledged outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison... More>>



Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. “I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 