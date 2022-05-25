Pou Tu O Te Rangi And Harding Park Reserve Management Plan Open For Feedback

A new Reserve Management Plan has been drafted for Pou Tu o Te Rangi, Harding Park and Old Mount Wesley Cemetery, which overlook Dargaville and the Northern Wairoa River.

The public now have two months to give feedback on the draft Reserve Management Plan, after it was approved for consultation at the Kaipara District Council May meeting.

The Committee that manages the Park has made good progress in implementing the current plan and have taken a step back to re-evaluate what the next steps should be. Consultation with the community and Mana Whenua has led to several new aspirations being included in the draft plan. These include restoring the Pa site with the construction of replica whare, palisades and other structures and investigating the possibility of realigning the vehicle accesses in and out of the park.

The draft plan also formalises some of what has already happened. It recognises the popular new bike park which was never considered in the current plan and looks forward to further planting of areas recently cleared of scrub and weeds.

A public drop-in session will be held for people to discuss the plan and ask questions. It will be at the Lighthouse Function Centre on Thursday 30 June, 4-6pm.

Submissions must be received by 5pm on 1 August, 2022.

© Scoop Media

