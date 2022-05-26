Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council To Pursue Innovative Funding Approach

Thursday, 26 May 2022, 10:14 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Tauranga City Council could become one of the first New Zealand local authorities to utilise the Government’s Infrastructure Funding and Financing Act (IFF) to fund major infrastructure investments.

At Tuesday’s (24 May) 2021-31 long-term plan amendment deliberations meeting, the Council’s commissioners adopted resolutions to proceed with IFF proposals to help fund the city’s Western Bay of Plenty Transport System Plan projects and enable the development of 2,000 homes in Tauriko West. The IFF approach means a Crown-owned company borrows money for an approved project and then makes that money available to the Council to fund the investment concerned. Repayments are made using levies on the properties benefiting from the project and the transaction stays off the Council balance sheet, leaving debt headroom which can then be used to fund other important community investment priorities.

Commission Chair Anne Tolley said inclusion of the IFF proposals in the long-term plan amendment doesn’t commit the council to using the new funding approach. “We first have to establish that IFF funding makes economic sense and we won’t know that until Crown Infrastructure Partners has tested these projects with the private investment sector,” Anne said. “If IFF generates better overall outcomes than our traditional funding sources, the Council will submit a proposal to government to take-up this innovative funding approach.”

IFF funding could provide $200 million for a suite of major city transport projects, such as Cameron Road Stage 2, which will continue the upgrading of the city’s main southern corridor from 17th Avenue to Barkes Corner and beyond. Because the whole city would benefit from this type of investment, levies would apply to all properties, offset by reductions in the council’s transportation targeted rate.

A further $60 million could be raised to help fund Tauriko West infrastructure, with repayment costs levied on the new properties created within this growth area.

Commissioner Stephen Selwood said IFF would “bring more capital to the table” and could provide an innovative funding and financing solution. “Private financing would mean that development contributions on the new properties in Tauriko West could be lower and homeowners could therefore benefit from lower capital and mortgage costs, but that would be offset by ongoing annual levy charges,” he explained.

“This has the potential to place us at the leading edge of doing something truly innovative to address the city’s chronic housing shortage, which would be a great fit with the Government’s urban development policy, but at the same time, a lack of funding certainty caused by misaligned transport funding legislation is constraining the progress we can make and that’s an ongoing frustration that only the Government can fix.”

Sharing the cost of growth
Planned increases in the citywide development contributions on new homes and commercial premises – which are designed to ensure that “growth pays for growth” – will be the subject of a further report to the Commission prior to adoption next month. The report will set-out changes to the proposed development contributions policy which address the submission points raised through community consultation.

Key policy change proposals include a 15% increase in citywide contributions for residential developments, which would take the fee for a three-bedroom house from $28,557 to $32,754, taking effect from 1 July this year; lesser increases for local development charges in the Pyes Pa West and West Bethlehem catchments; and minor changes to the rules specifying when development contributions will be charged.

Development contributions are used to fund both new infrastructure and improvements to existing infrastructure and community facilities required to meet the needs of the city’s growing population.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Criminalising Of Rap Music


For black youth in America, there can be only three ways out of the ghetto: athletics, music or drug dealing. And for every individual who succeeds in making it out, dozens more attach themselves to their celebrity crews in order to bask in the reflected glory, and partake of the lifestyle. And what rap musician can afford to turn their back entirely on the ‘hood, when staying street and staying real is what their audience demands of them..?
More>>



 
 


Government: Investment Boosts Coastal Shipping In Aotearoa
New Zealand is a step closer to a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable coastal shipping sector following the selection of preferred suppliers for new and enhanced coastal shipping services, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Stay At Orange For Now
With New Zealand expecting to see Omicron cases rise during the winter, the Orange setting remains appropriate for managing this stage of the outbreak, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Australian Election: Prime Minister Congratulates Anthony Albanese
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Anthony Albanese and the Australian Labor Party on winning the Australian Federal election, and has acknowledged outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison... More>>



Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. “I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 