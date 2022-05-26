Shooting Incidents Show Government Rash Firearm Laws Failure

Recreational firearm group says the rash of gang shootings in Greater Auckland show government is failing to deal with the main issue.

President of the Sporting Shooters Association, Chaz Forsyth says “this level of gang violence in our biggest city is a clear indication, that all the Government firearm legislation since March 2019 has been a complete failure – to say nothing of a total waste of several hundred million of taxpayer money.”

Recreational groups have long said since the 2019 mosque shooting aftermath and rushed reactionary laws by politicians, that the Prime Minister targeted the wrong people in gun confiscation and with new laws making it harder for responsible law-abiding Kiwis to own firearms.

“Rather then spending a further $ 208 Million on requiring the Commissioner of Police to micro-manage shooting clubs and their ranges, as well as compiling lists of privately owned firearms, the Prime Minister would be better advised to spend tax payers money on more pro-active policing of the numerous gangs and their members who are currently poking a finger at her and the police,” said Chaz Forsyth.

"Far be it for us to tell the government how this should be done, but it is clear that the government has been poorly advised in their arms legislation. Legislation which has spectacularly failed to make New Zealand safer. In fact it is a far less safe country than it was 3 years ago” he said.

Support came from a group Sporting Hunters Outdoor Trust (SHOT) which said senior police and government had failed.

“Why doesn’t the Prime Minister ask firearm experts like gunsmiths, instead of bureaucrats?’ said SHOT spokesman Laurie Collins. “It’s so obvious the gangs are better armed due to the bungled 2019 buyback scheme.”

He said the competence of police bureaucrats at senior management level needed searching scrutiny.

“The police out on the beat are often good, realistic chaps but the top brass and police association advising government are out of touch.”

