Young Leader Recognised At National Awards

Thursday, 26 May 2022, 1:24 pm
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

Northland Regional Council (NRC) Marketing and Engagement Manager, Natasha Stubbing, has co-won the coveted Taituarā Local Government Professionals Aotearoa Emerging Leader Award.

The award, which was shared between two nominees, recognises an emerging leader, aged 35 or under, who has a proven track record of designing or delivering innovative and successful programmes, projects, processes or practices with an identifiable community impact.

Taituarā is a national membership organisation for local government professionals.

As her prize, Natasha will travel to the International City Managers’ Association (ICMA) 2022 Annual Conference in Columbus, Ohio in September this year. The ICMA is the leading association for local government professionals in the world with more than 13,000 members.

"It’s amazing to get an award like this for doing a job that you love and I’m looking forward to gaining international experience at the conference which I can then bring back and use in the mahi we do here in Te Taitokerau," Natasha says.

In making the award, the judges said they were impressed by Natasha’s commitment to working with her community to increase engagement, particularly in democratic participation across the diverse communities within Te Taitokerau.

Council Chair Penny Smart says Natasha has been with NRC for close to 10 years, and over that time has added huge value to the organisation and to the communities of Te Taitokerau.

"Natasha has shown outstanding commitment and passion for her role at NRC and is very deserving of the award. The Northland Regional Council is very proud to have her within our organisation as an emerging leader in Te Taitokerau."

