Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council And Ngāti Tūrangitukua Win National Award For Excellence In Māori Partnership

Thursday, 26 May 2022, 2:15 pm
Press Release: Taupo District Council

Taupō District Council and Ngāti Tūrangitukua have won this year’s Te Tohu Waka Hourua - The Buddle Findlay Award for Māori-Council Partnerships for their ground-breaking Mana Whakahono agreement.

The award was presented yesterday afternoon by Taituarā — Local Government Professionals Aotearoa, which is the national membership organisation for local government professionals.

Ngāti Tūrangitukua holds mana whenua over Tūrangi township and its surrounds, and together with the council has spent several years carefully discussing and negotiating a Mana Whakahono partnership agreement, which will be signed next month. The comprehensive agreement covers Resource Management Act, Local Government Act and Reserve Act matters and will be implemented by a co-governance committee equally made up of Ngāti Tūrangitukua and council appointees.

The award recognises programmes, projects or initiatives that demonstrate outstanding results from working in partnership with Māori. Entries may come from any area of local government activity but must be able to demonstrate a commitment to such partnership.

In the decision, the judges said the entry was a stand-out in this category with its focus on culture and behaviour change.

“This genuine desire to empower mana whenua in joint decision-making across the council made this the most transformative entry in this category. We look forward to hearing more of the progress Ngāti Tūrangitukua and Taupō District Council are able to jointly make for their community."

Council chief executive Gareth Green said it was an absolute honour that the council was recognised through the award.

“This award was a great recognition of the hard work that went into developing the Mana Whakahono agreement. It’s been three years of really hard mahi. We acknowledge our partners Ngāti Tūrangitukua who took the step to initiate the Mana Whakahono-a-Rohe process and who have been there with us every step of the way,” Mr Green said.

“It’s a new dawn for Tūrangi from a governance perspective and will enable the development of Tūrangi in a more inclusive way – it’s a wonderful example of what co-governance can be, and we hope it will be a model that other councils can follow.”

Tina Porou, who accepted the award on behalf of Ngāti Turangitukua, noted the long-term effects the government’s confiscation of most of the hapū’s land in the 1950s for a hydroelectric project had had on her people.

“Fortunately, Mana Whakahono has given us another opportunity to open a stronger relationship with the Taupō District Council in a way we have not seen in this country to date. This is not about a treaty settlement, this is about doing the right thing, and I want to really acknowledge the council as our Te Tiriti partners.”

Head to taupo.govt.nz/manawhakahono to learn more about the agreement. Information about the award can be found at the Taituarā website.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Taupo District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Criminalising Of Rap Music


For black youth in America, there can be only three ways out of the ghetto: athletics, music or drug dealing. And for every individual who succeeds in making it out, dozens more attach themselves to their celebrity crews in order to bask in the reflected glory, and partake of the lifestyle. And what rap musician can afford to turn their back entirely on the ‘hood, when staying street and staying real is what their audience demands of them..?
More>>



 
 


Government: Investment Boosts Coastal Shipping In Aotearoa
New Zealand is a step closer to a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable coastal shipping sector following the selection of preferred suppliers for new and enhanced coastal shipping services, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Stay At Orange For Now
With New Zealand expecting to see Omicron cases rise during the winter, the Orange setting remains appropriate for managing this stage of the outbreak, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Australian Election: Prime Minister Congratulates Anthony Albanese
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Anthony Albanese and the Australian Labor Party on winning the Australian Federal election, and has acknowledged outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison... More>>



Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. “I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 