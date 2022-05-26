Fatal Crash, Hawke's Bay Expressway - Eastern

Police can now advise that a pedestrian has died after being struck by a

truck on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway this afternoon.

The incident occurred near the Meeanee Road off-ramp shortly before 4.30pm.

The Serious Crash Unit will be examining the crash scene and the road remains

closed.

Police would like to thank motorists for their patience and cooperation.

