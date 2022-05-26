Sir Graham Henry To Host An Audience With Leo Molloy

Former All Blacks head coach and current member of the Black Ferns coaching staff Sir Graham Henry KNZN is set to host an event on Waiheke Island this weekend, where Mayoral candidate Leo Molloy will outline his vision and plan for Auckland.

“Leo has always gone above and beyond to support local sports associations and charities through events at HQ. He has what it takes to get things done,” says Sir Graham.

Sir Graham who resides on Waiheke, will host Leo at a function at the Waiheke Bowling Club in Surfdale on Sunday 29 May at 3pm.

The event will provide Waiheke Island residents with an opportunity to ask questions of Leo and have their say on the issues that matter to them.

In order to ensure numbers can be accommodated please register your interest in attending by emailing media@leomolloy.co.nz.

ENDS

Please register your interest in receiving the material by contacting -

Kate Gourdie, Media and Communications Adviser - 021 994 151.

© Scoop Media

