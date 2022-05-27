Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Council Is Not A Security Firm

Friday, 27 May 2022, 7:18 am
Press Release: Craig Lord

Craig Lord - Auckland Mayoral Candidate 2022

Mayoral candidate Craig Lord will not consider allocating ratepayer funds towards businesses for their security measures.

Auckland has seen a spate of ram-raids and gang violence in recent months, but Mr Lord is firm on his stance that this is a problem for the Government and police to solve.

"Auckland is in dire straits right now, and we desperately need solutions to the problems. We need to have a voice and remain in dialogue with Wellington, but our fundamental assignment is providing core services to keep the city functioning, not supplying individual businesses with security measures. I will not utilise ratepayer funds as a personal slush fund for projects outside our responsibilities."

"What the Council can provide is technical assistance to any business that wishes to install exterior security. For example, the installation of bollards requires an analysis of the substructure to ensure that underground services are not at risk. We can aid that process."

Mr Lord wants the Council to discuss the requirements for the city, utilise local knowledge, and deliver those suggestions to the Government.

"The Government needs to lift its game and provide safety for all New Zealand citizens. If successful in my run for Mayor, I will use the position - along with the twenty other Councillors - to work with the Government on what we need, but I will also place political and public pressure on them to perform."

For now, Mr Lord has two immediate questions for the Police Minister. Why the 2019 idea from the National Party to implement a specialised gang task force is seen as such a bad idea, and when will a CBD police station be commencing.

