Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dolomite Point Ceremony

Friday, 27 May 2022, 10:26 am
Press Release: Department of Conservation

Ngāti Waewae will lead a ceremony to mark the start of construction work on the new Experience Centre in Punakaiki tomorrow morning.

The building is the anchor piece of the Dolomite Point Redevelopment Project, the Department of Conservation’s largest stand-alone capital project.

Funding for the $26 million project is principally through the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) managed by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Kānoa - Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit.

Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Trade and Export Growth (Māori Trade) Rino Tirikatene, who is the MP for Te Tai Tonga, will represent the Government at the event.

DOC Project Manager Phil Rossiter says it’s an exciting milestone for the Project.

"It's fantastic to see this happening after 18 months of intensive planning, design development, and stakeholder consultation.”

Naylor Love Canterbury has been contracted to lead construction activity.

“There’s a significant West Coast presence among sub-contractors and materials supply,” says Phil Rossiter.

The biggest piece of plant on site will be a 100 tonne Grove Manitowoc crane which can lift 26.1te in weight and has 9m extension legs.

The contractors will wrap the construction site with protection canopies in August/September to prevent wild weather from holding up the works.

Phil Rossiter says one of the most eye-catching aspects of the Experience Centre will be its green roof.

“Conservation Volunteers NZ have gathered the seeds and seedlings of about a dozen suitable native species from Dolomite Point and the wider Punakaiki area. They’re being raised at their nursery on the Barrytown Flats.”

Over 11,000 plants will be needed for the roof which is designed to be self-sustaining after an initial period of care and maintenance.

The Project held a celebratory event for the local community, including businesses, last weekend.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Criminalising Of Rap Music


For black youth in America, there can be only three ways out of the ghetto: athletics, music or drug dealing. And for every individual who succeeds in making it out, dozens more attach themselves to their celebrity crews in order to bask in the reflected glory, and partake of the lifestyle. And what rap musician can afford to turn their back entirely on the ‘hood, when staying street and staying real is what their audience demands of them..?
More>>



 
 



Crime: Govt Helps Protect Shops From Ram Raids
The Government is providing further support to help Police protect small businesses affected by a spike in ram raids, Minister of Police Poto Williams says... More>>


Government: Investment Boosts Coastal Shipping In Aotearoa
New Zealand is a step closer to a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable coastal shipping sector following the selection of preferred suppliers for new and enhanced coastal shipping services, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Stay At Orange For Now
With New Zealand expecting to see Omicron cases rise during the winter, the Orange setting remains appropriate for managing this stage of the outbreak, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. “I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 