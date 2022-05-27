Dolomite Point Ceremony

Ngāti Waewae will lead a ceremony to mark the start of construction work on the new Experience Centre in Punakaiki tomorrow morning.

The building is the anchor piece of the Dolomite Point Redevelopment Project, the Department of Conservation’s largest stand-alone capital project.

Funding for the $26 million project is principally through the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) managed by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Kānoa - Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit.

Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Trade and Export Growth (Māori Trade) Rino Tirikatene, who is the MP for Te Tai Tonga, will represent the Government at the event.

DOC Project Manager Phil Rossiter says it’s an exciting milestone for the Project.

"It's fantastic to see this happening after 18 months of intensive planning, design development, and stakeholder consultation.”

Naylor Love Canterbury has been contracted to lead construction activity.

“There’s a significant West Coast presence among sub-contractors and materials supply,” says Phil Rossiter.

The biggest piece of plant on site will be a 100 tonne Grove Manitowoc crane which can lift 26.1te in weight and has 9m extension legs.

The contractors will wrap the construction site with protection canopies in August/September to prevent wild weather from holding up the works.

Phil Rossiter says one of the most eye-catching aspects of the Experience Centre will be its green roof.

“Conservation Volunteers NZ have gathered the seeds and seedlings of about a dozen suitable native species from Dolomite Point and the wider Punakaiki area. They’re being raised at their nursery on the Barrytown Flats.”

Over 11,000 plants will be needed for the roof which is designed to be self-sustaining after an initial period of care and maintenance.

The Project held a celebratory event for the local community, including businesses, last weekend.

© Scoop Media

