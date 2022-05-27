Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Coastlands Aquatic Centre Hosts Swim Competition

Friday, 27 May 2022, 1:45 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

The Coastlands Aquatic Centre in Paraparaumu is putting another feather in its cap this Saturday by hosting the 2022 Distance Championships. The event is open to competitive swimmers aged 12 years nationwide and it is anticipated that a number of records will be smashed.

Steve Millar, Council’s Aquatic Facilities Manager says the Coastlands Aquatic Centre team is looking forward to welcoming competitors and their supporters to the district this weekend.

“We know hosting events like this disrupt our normal operating schedule, but they not only provide wonderful experiences for our young swimmers and support them to achieve their personal goals but also benefit our local economy with many supporters choosing to spend time and money in our district,” said Mr Millar.

The Coastlands Aquatic Centre was built to international standards, which means that the competitions held at the centre have international weight.

Last year two world records were broken, and a number of New Zealand records were set at the facility.

Hosting the Distance Championships means that the pool will be closed on Saturday 28 May from 3pm. Normal pool opening hours will resume on Sund

