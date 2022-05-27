Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Working To Minimise Kerbside Collection Delays

Friday, 27 May 2022, 3:20 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

There are still some delays in picking up glass recycling crates across some suburbs of Hamilton, as the effects of severe staff shortages continue to bite.

Hamilton City Council’s Rubbish and Recycling Transitional Manager, Trent Fowles, said contractor EnviroWaste Limited was suffering from the lack of trained staff which has been made worse by nationwide driver shortages.

“We had hoped we would be through the worst of these shortages by now but unfortunately there has been a really long tail on this,” said Fowles.

“We understand this situation can be trying for some residents who’ll be wondering why the pickup of their glass crates is taking much longer than it should.”

Fowles said EnviroWaste is working to get additional staff on board, and he expects any delays to the service to be resolved over the next few weeks.

“We encourage residents to still put their crates out on their normal collection day.

“If your bin has been missed on your usual pickup day, please leave it out for another day or so. If it’s still not been picked up by then, it may have genuinely been missed, so contact us to let us know if that’s the case.”

EnviroWaste will be doing additional glass crate collections each Saturday until the issue is resolved. We recommend you bring the crate back in Saturday evening if not collected and return to the kerbside before 7am on Monday.

Fowles said Hamiltonians’ patience around these issues has been much appreciated.

“We can’t thank people enough for their understanding and we want them to know that we, our contractor and their staff are all grateful for their ongoing support while things come right – which hopefully will be sooner rather than later.”

Hamiltonians can receive updates on this and other Council services via mobile using the Antenno app, which can be downloaded free from the App Store or Google Play.

More information on Hamilton’s rubbish and recycling kerbside collection service, including an online recycling sorting tool, is available at fightthelandfill.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Panic In The Pacific Over China


For years, it has been no secret that China wants closer security and trade ties with the small nations of the Pacific region. All part of Beijing’s self-image as a global superpower. To that end this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi embarked on an unprecedented 10-day tour of the Pacific, aimed at convincing his Pacific hosts to join a cross-Pacific agreement that would let Beijing provide them with high-level police training and security, shared data co-operation and other joint services ranging from agriculture to tourism...
More>>



 
 



Crime: Govt Helps Protect Shops From Ram Raids
The Government is providing further support to help Police protect small businesses affected by a spike in ram raids, Minister of Police Poto Williams says... More>>


Government: Investment Boosts Coastal Shipping In Aotearoa
New Zealand is a step closer to a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable coastal shipping sector following the selection of preferred suppliers for new and enhanced coastal shipping services, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Stay At Orange For Now
With New Zealand expecting to see Omicron cases rise during the winter, the Orange setting remains appropriate for managing this stage of the outbreak, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. “I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 