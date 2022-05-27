Celebrating Our Unsung Community Heroes

A paataka kai kaitiaki (guardian of a community food pantry), a former cardiologist, a past principal of St Paul’s Collegiate, and two health and disability advocates are leaving their mark on our community.

They were just some of the nine recipients of Hamilton City Council’s 2022 Civic Awards yesterday, celebrated in an emotional ceremony held in the Atrium at Wintec.

The latest round of awards recognise the hours of work and effort – often above and beyond normal employment – that are put in to achieve outstanding results for the city in the areas of health, education, community, and the arts.

The combined contributions the recipients are making to these areas help to shape a city to be proud of, and improve the wellbeing of all Hamiltonians.

“It’s very humbling seeing such extraordinary people in one room because they represent everything that is good about Hamilton,” Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said.

“They help us to build the strong communities we all want, they advocate for those less advantaged, and they give countless hours to making our city a better place. We are extraordinarily lucky to have these people as part of our wider community.”

“While I know none of them have ever sought to be recognised, it’s wonderful that we do through these prestigious Civic Awards.”

The recipients were selected by the Civic Honours Committee consisting of Mayor Southgate, Deputy Mayor Geoff Taylor, Councillor Martin Gallagher, Councillor Mark Bunting, Councillor Kesh Naidoo-Rauf, and Maangai Maaori Olly Te Ua and Te Pora Thompson-Evans.

Selections were ratified at the Council meeting on 11 November 2021.

Civic Award recipients:

Paul Burroughs, service to Health and Disability

Anne Bennett, service to Community

Betty Collins, service to Community and Education

Ann Grennell, service to Health and Community

Jennifer Hooper, service to Community and Health and Disability

Grant Lander, service to Community and Education

Lisa Nepia, service to Community

Clyde Wade, service to Health

Hera White, service to Education and Arts

