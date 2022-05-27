Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Names For New Flaxmere Streets Recognise Community Heroes

Friday, 27 May 2022, 5:47 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

The streets being created in three new housing developments in Flaxmere are to have a distinctly Flaxmere provenance, being named after prominent locals who have made an impact on the community.

The three council-owned areas of land, at 244 Flaxmere Ave, 72 Caernarvon Drive and behind the shops in the Flaxmere Village centre, are set to deliver more than 150 new homes.

Currently infrastructure groundworks are underway to install the water network, electricity and new streets within the subdivisions.

Eight new streets will be created across the three sites, and feedback from Flaxmere community members has led to some special names being assigned to them.

Flaxmere councillor Peleti Oli said the names selected had all featured in the Flaxmere Heroes calendar over the 11 years it was published, and represented “Flaxmere heroes who have passed on”.

“Naming these streets after our local people makes them part of our community forever – whenever we go here, we will remember what they have contributed to Pāharakeke, and how much they have helped make it the awesome place that it is.”

Evelyn Ratima, wife of renowned Flaxmere supporter and advocate Des Ratima, said it was a wonderful gesture to have one of the streets named after him.

“Des was the Chair of Te Aranga Marae for a number of years, he did a lot of work within Flaxmere helping families, working with the Māori Wardens, the Community Police, supporting our Kōhanga Reo, and more, so yes i think he would have been honoured,” she said.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was wonderful that the legacy of some of the people who had contributed so much to Flaxmere would live on in this public form.

“When new street names are suggested they are evaluated in terms of a number of criteria including cultural significance, whether they reflect a geographical feature, were an historic event or person or were a person who achieved prominence in their field or for their service.

“We are proud to see the community has recommended people who have made a significant contribution to the Flaxmere community.”

The street names:

72 Caernarvon Drive site

Kibblewhite Road, for Ken Kibblewhite

Poulain Way, for Jacob Poulain

Tuivaiti Street, for Tuivaiti Fetaiaimauso Tuivaiti

Ratima Avenue, for Des Ratima

30 Swansea Rd site

Pam O’Keefe Avenue, for Pam O’Keefe

Te Ara Moeke, for Haami Moeke

Te Ara Huata, for Tama Huata

244 Flaxmere Ave site

Whakaruru Crescent, for Steve Whakaruru

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Panic In The Pacific Over China


For years, it has been no secret that China wants closer security and trade ties with the small nations of the Pacific region. All part of Beijing’s self-image as a global superpower. To that end this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi embarked on an unprecedented 10-day tour of the Pacific, aimed at convincing his Pacific hosts to join a cross-Pacific agreement that would let Beijing provide them with high-level police training and security, shared data co-operation and other joint services ranging from agriculture to tourism...
More>>



 
 

Covid-19: Second Vaccine Booster For The Most Vulnerable
People who are at high-risk of getting very sick from a COVID-19 infection will soon be eligible to receive a second booster, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Crime: Govt Helps Protect Shops From Ram Raids
The Government is providing further support to help Police protect small businesses affected by a spike in ram raids, Minister of Police Poto Williams says... More>>


Government: Investment Boosts Coastal Shipping In Aotearoa
New Zealand is a step closer to a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable coastal shipping sector following the selection of preferred suppliers for new and enhanced coastal shipping services, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


PM Speech: Harvard University Commencement Speech - Democracy, Disinformation And Kindness
In Te Reo Māori, the language of the indigenous people of New Zealand, I paid tribute to all of the esteemed guests who stand here in this great forest of knowledge. It is a privilege to be here, and I thank you for the honour... More>>

Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 