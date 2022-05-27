Serious Crash, SH 56, Palmerston North - Central

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving two vehicles on SH 56 near Jackeytown road, Palmerston North reported at 4:45pm.

Initial indications suggest that those involved have non-life-threatening injuries.

The road has been closed while emergency services attend the scene.

Diversions are in place for traffic leaving Palmerston North and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

