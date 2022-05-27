Tāngarākau Homicide - Police Appeal For Sightings Of Victim's Vehicle

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey.

Police investigating the death of Adrian Humphreys in Tāngarākau on 7 May are appealing for sightings of Adrian as he travelled between Rotorua and Tāngarākau.

The investigation team has been working to establish Adrian’s movements in the days prior to his death.

We believe Adrian left Rotorua at around 7.30-8am on Friday 6 May.

He arrived in Taumaranui at around 10am and departed BP Taumaranui at 10.15am.

Adrian was travelling in a gray Ssangyong Korando SUV, registration JFZ167.

He was towing a trailer, registration S946T. His bicycle was attached to the front of the trailer, and the trailer contained a canvas tent.

Police would like to hear from anyone who recalls seeing Adrian or his vehicle en route between Rotorua and Bushlands Campground in Tāngarākau.

This will help us identify the route Adrian took between Rotorua and Tāngarākau, and establish if he came into contact with anyone while travelling.

Police have established a dedicated phone number for the investigation into Adrian’s death – 0800 287 453.

We urge anyone with information to please get in touch with us on that number.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

