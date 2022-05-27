UPDATE - Further Enforcement Action Following Auckland Harbour Bridge Protest
Police have taken further enforcement action after
unsupported protest action
took place on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge last weekend.
A total of 13 arrests
have now been made, with 21 charges laid along with
26
infringement notices.
Superintendent Naila
Hassan, Waitematā District Commander, says the
charges
relate to driving offences, obstruction, disorderly behaviour and assaulting
Police.
Infringement notices have also
been issued for numerous driving offences,
including impeding traffic.
“Police had made it clear to the
group that any pedestrians on the Harbour
Bridge or motorway was unlawful and would result in consequences,” says
Superintendent Hassan.
“Police permitted
the group to travel in vehicles in a convoy at a
speed
that was deemed safe and minimised disruption to other road users.
“The group chose not to abide by
those requirements and as a result they
will face the consequences for their unlawful behaviour.
“The
actions of the group last week were dangerous, and this
enforcement
action sends a clear message that this kind of behaviour will not be
tolerated."
Those facing
charges are now before the Court and Police are limited
in
further comment at this time.