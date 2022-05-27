UPDATE - Further Enforcement Action Following Auckland Harbour Bridge Protest

Police have taken further enforcement action after unsupported protest action

took place on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge last weekend.

A total of 13 arrests have now been made, with 21 charges laid along with 26

infringement notices.

Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitematā District Commander, says the charges

relate to driving offences, obstruction, disorderly behaviour and assaulting

Police.

Infringement notices have also been issued for numerous driving offences,

including impeding traffic.

“Police had made it clear to the group that any pedestrians on the Harbour

Bridge or motorway was unlawful and would result in consequences,” says

Superintendent Hassan.

“Police permitted the group to travel in vehicles in a convoy at a speed

that was deemed safe and minimised disruption to other road users.

“The group chose not to abide by those requirements and as a result they

will face the consequences for their unlawful behaviour.

“The actions of the group last week were dangerous, and this enforcement

action sends a clear message that this kind of behaviour will not be

tolerated."

Those facing charges are now before the Court and Police are limited in

further comment at this time.

