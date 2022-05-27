Appeal For Information Following A Serious Assault In Palmerston North

Police are appealing for information about an incident involving youths that

occurred on Clark Avenue, Highbury in Palmerston North this afternoon.

Police were notified around 4:15pm and responded to the scene where a young

person had serious stab wounds.

They were transported to hospital and have been referred to Victim Support.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and has information about the person

or persons involved, or noticed disorder in the area, are encouraged to

contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220527/9004.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800

555 111.

