Appeal For Information Following A Serious Assault In Palmerston North
Friday, 27 May 2022, 7:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for information about an incident
involving youths that
occurred on Clark Avenue, Highbury
in Palmerston North this afternoon.
Police were
notified around 4:15pm and responded to the scene where a
young
person had serious stab wounds.
They were
transported to hospital and have been referred to Victim
Support.
Anyone who was in the area at the time and
has information about the person
or persons involved, or
noticed disorder in the area, are encouraged to
contact
Police on 105 and quote file number
220527/9004.
Alternatively, information can be given
anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.
