Investment In Treaty Recognises Wai 262 Rangatira And Their Legacy External

Te Taumata Whakapūmau and kaitautoko

Back L-R Phillip Murray (Te Rarawa) Huhana Lyndon (Ngāti Wai), Aperahama Edwards (Ngāti Wai), Joanie Wilson (Ngāti Koata), Justin Carter (Ngāti Koata), Rāhui Katene (Ngāti Koata), Walter Wells (Ngāti Kuri), Te Warahi Hetaraka (Ngāti Wai), Justice Hetaraka (Ngāti Wai - Next generation, Tai262)

Front L-R Ngatai Huata (Ngāti Kahungunu), Sheridan Waitai (Ngāti Kuri), Hori Parata (Ngāti Wai), Hema Wihongi (Te Rarawa), Ammon Katene (Ngāti Koata), Jenny-Nelson Smith (Ngāti Kahungunu)

Absent: Selwyn Parata, Tina Porou & Meipara Poata (Ngāti Porou) Haami Piripi (Te Rarawa), Ngahiwi Tomoana (Ngāti Kahungunu)



“Te Taumata Whakapūmau are pleased the Crown recognises Wai 262 as a priority and has secured investment for Wai 262 in the 2022 Budget,” says Hema Wihongi of Te Taumata Whakapūmau, today at the Māori Ministers’ post budget 2022 breakfast in Whangārei.

Te Taumata Whakapūmau are the whānau and iwi representatives of the rangatira who took the Wai 262 claim to the Waitangi Tribunal in 1991. The WAI 262 claim is one of the largest and most complex in the history of Aotearoa. It was also the first ‘whole of government’ inquiry. It is the first all-of- government claim that specifically addresses the Treaty relationship beyond historical settlements.

As the first contemporary claim in Aotearoa, WAI 262 focuses on the Crown’s existing laws, policies and practices rather than the Crown’s historical actions, which includes examining the policy areas of more than 20 government agencies.

Te Taumata Whakapūmau are responsible for upholding the legacy of our rangatira that led the vision, and intention, of the Wai 262 claim. The aspiration of these rangatira seeks to restore “te tino rangatiratanga o te Iwi Māori in respect of flora and fauna and all of our taonga.” Taonga being those things and values which Iwi / Māori treasure, material, non-material, tangible and intangible.

The Taumata priorities include supporting and strengthening the ability of whānau and iwi as lead voices of their own Wai 262 kōrero, hosting Māori to Māori conversations to connect Wai 262 whānau, iwi and Māori to develop the way forward, developing a tikanga framework to address and settle the various aspects of Wai 262 and engaging with the Crown by consolidating the national Māori voices on Wai 262.

“The 2022 Budget announcement for Wai 262 is a culmination of decades of focussed work, supported by more than 30 years of whānau and iwi journeys. We remember those that have passed and hold fast to Moana Jackson’s legacy of living in “hopeful change mode”, hopeful change mode that he refers requires action. Today reaffirms our continued journey of our hope to fulfil our aspirations for our mokopuna”, says Sheridan Waitai of Te Taumata Whakapūmau. “Today is a great day for us because it is the next phase, and today we pay tribute to Minister Mahuta for this moment in time and honour her and her commitment to our nation’s kaupapa - WAI 262.”

