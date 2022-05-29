Heavy Rain Warning For Gisborne - Orange
Sunday, 29 May 2022, 1:14 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise
rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and
driving conditions may be hazardous.
Issued:
9:34am Sunday, 29th May 2022
Area: Gisborne from Ruatoria
northwards
Valid: 9:00am Monday to 3:00am
Tuesday
Expect 90 to 140 mm of rain, with the largest
accumulations likely about the ranges. Peak rates of 20 to
30 mm per hour possible from Monday
afternoon.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
For years, it has been no secret that China wants closer security and trade ties with the small nations of the Pacific region. All part of Beijing’s self-image as a global superpower. To that end this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi embarked on an unprecedented 10-day tour of the Pacific, aimed at convincing his Pacific hosts to join a cross-Pacific agreement that would let Beijing provide them with high-level police training and security, shared data co-operation and other joint services ranging from agriculture to tourism...More>>