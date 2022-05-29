Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Launch Of ‘Social Justice Aotearoa’

Sunday, 29 May 2022, 7:47 pm
Press Release: Social Justice Aotearoa

Mother and Auckland based businesswoman Jackie Foster is launching her own charitable trust- ‘Social Justice Aotearoa’ on Sunday 29 May.

Jackie says, "I see this as an essential service to guide and support Kiwis to navigate through a complicated and often unjust Government-run bureaucratic system, during what can be a sudden and very traumatic time”.

Jackie was abruptly introduced to both the Police and Corrections systems in 2019 when her son was arrested and eventually convicted. This gave her the courage and the passion to advocate for others who have felt powerless and let down by the system.

Jackie says, “Every day we hear about government departments making terrible mistakes which affect Kiwis in terrible ways, whether it be Oranga Tamariki unjustly removing a child from a home, or someone who finds themselves in prison, with an experience of Police and Corrections processes that have not been followed correctly or justly”.

“I really just want to help other people through the system, particularly the Corrections and Police systems, and also CHALLENGE the overall system where it is wrong and create the change that will create a more open, transparent, and fairer situation for all New Zealanders,” Jackie Foster said.

www.sja.org.nz

Biography:

Jackie Foster is a well-known figure who is respected in her community. From her involvement in schools to coaching and managing sports teams.

From humble beginnings, Jackie endured hardships during her childhood, spending time in Women’s Refuge and working from a young age to help support her mother and siblings. She has been married for 26 years and resides on the Hibiscus Coast with her family.

Previously Jackie was employed by The Millennium Institute of Sport and Health. Her various positions included managing the swim school, coordinating multiple school programs, and coordinating high profile individuals and athletes to work with school age children in their sports activities.

In 2005, Millennium Institute of Sport & Health selected her to assist NZ Police with facilitating the DARE Program. The DARE program provides activities and skills to equip at risk NZ youth to develop their skills in decision making, assertiveness, responsibility, and esteem so they can live healthy and successfully lives.

Throughout Jackie’s life her biggest role model was her late mother, who had core principles that Jackie strives to live by - standing up for what is right, always lending a hand to those in need, and always treating everyone how she’d want to be treated. Everybody deserves a fair go!

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Social Justice Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Panic In The Pacific Over China


For years, it has been no secret that China wants closer security and trade ties with the small nations of the Pacific region. All part of Beijing’s self-image as a global superpower. To that end this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi embarked on an unprecedented 10-day tour of the Pacific, aimed at convincing his Pacific hosts to join a cross-Pacific agreement that would let Beijing provide them with high-level police training and security, shared data co-operation and other joint services ranging from agriculture to tourism...
More>>



 
 

Covid-19: Second Vaccine Booster For The Most Vulnerable
People who are at high-risk of getting very sick from a COVID-19 infection will soon be eligible to receive a second booster, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Crime: Govt Helps Protect Shops From Ram Raids
The Government is providing further support to help Police protect small businesses affected by a spike in ram raids, Minister of Police Poto Williams says... More>>


Government: Investment Boosts Coastal Shipping In Aotearoa
New Zealand is a step closer to a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable coastal shipping sector following the selection of preferred suppliers for new and enhanced coastal shipping services, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


PM Speech: Harvard University Commencement Speech - Democracy, Disinformation And Kindness
In Te Reo Māori, the language of the indigenous people of New Zealand, I paid tribute to all of the esteemed guests who stand here in this great forest of knowledge. It is a privilege to be here, and I thank you for the honour... More>>

Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 