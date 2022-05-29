Launch Of ‘Social Justice Aotearoa’

Mother and Auckland based businesswoman Jackie Foster is launching her own charitable trust- ‘Social Justice Aotearoa’ on Sunday 29 May.

Jackie says, "I see this as an essential service to guide and support Kiwis to navigate through a complicated and often unjust Government-run bureaucratic system, during what can be a sudden and very traumatic time”.

Jackie was abruptly introduced to both the Police and Corrections systems in 2019 when her son was arrested and eventually convicted. This gave her the courage and the passion to advocate for others who have felt powerless and let down by the system.

Jackie says, “Every day we hear about government departments making terrible mistakes which affect Kiwis in terrible ways, whether it be Oranga Tamariki unjustly removing a child from a home, or someone who finds themselves in prison, with an experience of Police and Corrections processes that have not been followed correctly or justly”.

“I really just want to help other people through the system, particularly the Corrections and Police systems, and also CHALLENGE the overall system where it is wrong and create the change that will create a more open, transparent, and fairer situation for all New Zealanders,” Jackie Foster said.

www.sja.org.nz

Biography:

Jackie Foster is a well-known figure who is respected in her community. From her involvement in schools to coaching and managing sports teams.

From humble beginnings, Jackie endured hardships during her childhood, spending time in Women’s Refuge and working from a young age to help support her mother and siblings. She has been married for 26 years and resides on the Hibiscus Coast with her family.

Previously Jackie was employed by The Millennium Institute of Sport and Health. Her various positions included managing the swim school, coordinating multiple school programs, and coordinating high profile individuals and athletes to work with school age children in their sports activities.

In 2005, Millennium Institute of Sport & Health selected her to assist NZ Police with facilitating the DARE Program. The DARE program provides activities and skills to equip at risk NZ youth to develop their skills in decision making, assertiveness, responsibility, and esteem so they can live healthy and successfully lives.

Throughout Jackie’s life her biggest role model was her late mother, who had core principles that Jackie strives to live by - standing up for what is right, always lending a hand to those in need, and always treating everyone how she’d want to be treated. Everybody deserves a fair go!

