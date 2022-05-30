Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Busker’s Legacy Acknowledged With Plaque And Exhibition

Monday, 30 May 2022, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Kenny the Busker will be immortalised with a plaque installed in Courtenay Place and his controversial amplifier going on display in an exhibition at Wellington Museum’s The Attic this week.

During last year’s 10-year anniversary of the death of the busker John D'Estaing Adams aka Kenny, his amplifier was officially handed over by City Archives to the Wellington Museum to house the item that made the local identity a household name.

Kenny’s amplifier was confiscated numerous times following complaints from nearby residents, leading to an on-going stoush between the busker and Wellington City Council in the late 1990s.

As part of the anniversary, Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons wanted to recognise the colourful character with a plaque near the site he used to play.

“Many Wellingtonians will have memories of Kenny the Busker, he was a significant part of the city, adding to the diversity and vibrancy of the Courtenay Place area.

“His legacy will continue with this plaque installed on a bench outside the Reading Centre on Courtenay Place, and with his amplifier on display at the Wellington Museum, giving a whole new generation an appreciation of the man and the entertainer.”

Even without his amp he continued to engage Wellingtonians with his PR campaign to get it back, creating flyers and a petition which was given to then-Mayor Mark Blumsky.

Mr Blumsky, who now resides in Niue, says there were two sides to the debate.

"Not only did he wake up the inner-city residents, and motivate the public into mailing and calling the Mayoral Office, but he also woke up the world to the potential and the magic of Courtenay Place.

“Thank you Kenny for the memories!”

Born in Texas in 1946, the actor, singer and musician, moved to Wellington in 1992 to fulfil his commitment to missionary work, and combined his vocation with his love of music by performing in the city most evenings.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster says it’s good Kenny’s amp has found a final resting place after being stashed under a desk at Council and, most recently, stored at the City Archives.

“Kenny was a divisive character in the city but most Wellingtonians over the age of 40 will have some sort of a memory of him.

“I knew Kenny well and talked with him frequently. I even had calls from his family in the USA.

“You can debate the noise issues, you can question his musical prowess, but one thing is clear, Kenny had charm and charisma and became an icon in his adopted city of Wellington. “He was an entertainer. He was sadly missed when he left us too early. We’re pleased to be bringing people together to celebrate that combined experience.

“Aptly, a rendition of Kenny’s trademark song – The Gambler – will be performed at the Wellington Museum and all those present will be encouraged to join in. It will amp up the atmosphere and along with the plaque and the museum exhibit, there can hardly be a more fitting tribute to Kenny,” adds Mayor Foster.

John D'Estaing Adams aka Kenny died June 8, 2011, aged 64. Mr Blumsky, then-City Councillor Foster and a number of Council officers attended the funeral to pay tribute to the man and his memory.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Panic In The Pacific Over China


For years, it has been no secret that China wants closer security and trade ties with the small nations of the Pacific region. All part of Beijing’s self-image as a global superpower. To that end this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi embarked on an unprecedented 10-day tour of the Pacific, aimed at convincing his Pacific hosts to join a cross-Pacific agreement that would let Beijing provide them with high-level police training and security, shared data co-operation and other joint services ranging from agriculture to tourism...
More>>



 
 

Covid-19: Second Vaccine Booster For The Most Vulnerable
People who are at high-risk of getting very sick from a COVID-19 infection will soon be eligible to receive a second booster, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Crime: Govt Helps Protect Shops From Ram Raids
The Government is providing further support to help Police protect small businesses affected by a spike in ram raids, Minister of Police Poto Williams says... More>>


Government: Investment Boosts Coastal Shipping In Aotearoa
New Zealand is a step closer to a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable coastal shipping sector following the selection of preferred suppliers for new and enhanced coastal shipping services, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


PM Speech: Harvard University Commencement Speech - Democracy, Disinformation And Kindness
In Te Reo Māori, the language of the indigenous people of New Zealand, I paid tribute to all of the esteemed guests who stand here in this great forest of knowledge. It is a privilege to be here, and I thank you for the honour... More>>

Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 