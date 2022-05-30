Turnaround In Compliance As Sediment Control In Council Sights

Building sites are in the spotlight for Auckland Council’s Proactive Compliance team.

They’ve stepped up monitoring of smaller building sites that would not otherwise be monitored or inspected, as they seek to reduce the amount of uncontrolled sediment being washed into the city's waterways and surrounding harbours.

It’s two years since the Closing the Gap initiative was introduced, funded through the Water Quality Targeted Rate but the success of the project has seen it become a regular occurrence.

“With up to 12,000 new builds each year the cumulative risk of sediment discharge into Auckland’s waterways and coastal areas is significant, says Councillor Linda Cooper, Chair of the Regulatory Committee.

“Already this initiative is paying dividends; in the last 18 months the compliance rate has jumped from 60 per cent on the first visit to 80 per cent,” adds Cooper.

Further blitzes are planned over the coming weeks and months in an attempt to improve the compliance rate even further.

© Scoop Media

