Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community Trust Takes Over RATs Distribution In Raglan As Waikato Continues To Record Hundreds Of COVID-19 Cases Daily

Monday, 30 May 2022, 1:18 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Health Board

As daily COVID-19 cases in the Waikato continue to reach 500-650 a day, a community trust in Raglan, Raglan Naturally, has taken over responsibility from Waikato DHB for the local distribution of rapid antigen tests (RATs) with support from the Ministry of Social Development ‘Community Connector Service’.

Starting last week, the local click & collect site has moved from the Raglan Rugby Sports Club in Cross St to the Raglan Food Bank at 36 Bow St and will operate from 9.30am – 11.30am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The site will be supplied directly by the Ministry of Health.

Waikato District Councillor for the Raglan Ward, Lisa Thomson, who has played a leading role in the establishment and development of Raglan Naturally, says the new role is a natural step from the trust’s volunteer support for the work of local testing and vaccination sites, and the help it has provided for local whānau to isolate safely, since the start of the pandemic.

She says the trust has worked with the Council and community over a number of years to establish a local plan for community development with a focus in eleven areas from the environment to infrastructure and the arts, and wellbeing. It had now secured funding for a part-time ‘community connector’ role to work with a range of local groups “so that we can help fill gaps.”

She says the vision for the new role would include working with local iwi and others to support the work of the DHB and the Ministry of Social Development and to develop local health and welfare initiatives.

Waikato DHB’s COVID-19 Directorate Executive Lead Maree Munro says the DHB welcomed the move by Raglan Naturally to take over the distribution of RATs to the Raglan community.

“Raglan Naturally knows their local community well, and has proved it can provide consistent services in this area. We’d like to enable more community-led initiatives of this kind, and encourage more community groups, including iwi, to consider stepping forward to undertake these services,” she says.

While Raglan Naturally is not the first community provider to distribute RATs - there are Kaupapa Māori health providers who are working in this area, and the Colville Fire Station has taken on responsibility for distributing RATs to people at the tip of the Coromandel Peninsula - this is the first time a community trust of this type has stepped forward to do this work in a busy township of this size, she says.

Ms Munro says the number of people testing COVID-19 positive in the Waikato had reached average daily highs of more than 1,600 in March, and was now around 500 to 650 daily.

“We’ve had more than 96,000 cases of COVID-19 in the Waikato and we’d like to encourage these people to get their COVID-19 booster vaccination as soon as they can following their infection so that we can curb the next wave of infections that we’re expecting.”

© Scoop Media

Waikato District Health Board

Waikato DHB

Healthy People. Excellent Care

Waikato District Health Board (DHB) employs over 6500 people and plans, funds and provides hospital and health services to more than 391,770 people in a region covering eight per cent of New Zealand.

Contact Waikato District Health Board

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Panic In The Pacific Over China


For years, it has been no secret that China wants closer security and trade ties with the small nations of the Pacific region. All part of Beijing’s self-image as a global superpower. To that end this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi embarked on an unprecedented 10-day tour of the Pacific, aimed at convincing his Pacific hosts to join a cross-Pacific agreement that would let Beijing provide them with high-level police training and security, shared data co-operation and other joint services ranging from agriculture to tourism...
More>>



 
 

Covid-19: Second Vaccine Booster For The Most Vulnerable
People who are at high-risk of getting very sick from a COVID-19 infection will soon be eligible to receive a second booster, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Crime: Govt Helps Protect Shops From Ram Raids
The Government is providing further support to help Police protect small businesses affected by a spike in ram raids, Minister of Police Poto Williams says... More>>


Government: Investment Boosts Coastal Shipping In Aotearoa
New Zealand is a step closer to a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable coastal shipping sector following the selection of preferred suppliers for new and enhanced coastal shipping services, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


PM Speech: Harvard University Commencement Speech - Democracy, Disinformation And Kindness
In Te Reo Māori, the language of the indigenous people of New Zealand, I paid tribute to all of the esteemed guests who stand here in this great forest of knowledge. It is a privilege to be here, and I thank you for the honour... More>>

Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 