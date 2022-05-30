Council Invites Expressions Of Interest For Wānaka’s Latest Community Space

Local community groups and sport and recreation clubs keen to run activities at Wānaka’s latest community space can now submit an expression of interest (EOI) to the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC).

QLDC began leasing the former Mitre 10 building at 35 Plantation Road on 1 May and is now in the process of converting it into a new youth, community and sports facility that is expected to be fully operational by June 2023.

QLDC Sport and Recreation Manager Simon Battrick said the EOI process will ensure Council captures the needs of a broad range of groups who might like to use it.

“With the fit-out due to get underway soon we’re asking local groups and clubs to think about the space they currently use and what they might need in the future. If that fits with plans for the new building and its proposed layout then now’s the time to let us know,” he said.

“The online form guides you through the process, asking questions about your current arrangements, how often and for how long you’d like to use the new space, and the type of facilities you’d need to run your activities there effectively. You’ll also find some useful links and frequently asked questions on the same webpage.”

“Because we’re converting an existing building the overall space is limited, so the EOI process will also help us assess how to accommodate demand fairly and ensure we can cater for a wide range of groups and activities,” said Mr Battrick.

The new community facility will have two bookable, multi-use indoor courts plus a separate studio that could be used for dance, yoga and fitness classes, or as a meeting space. In addition, there will be dedicated areas for Kahu Youth and Aspiring Gymsports.

Anyone interested in finding out more should visit letstalk.qldc.govt.nz. Expressions of interest open today (Monday 30 May) and close at 5.00pm on Sunday 12 June.

© Scoop Media

