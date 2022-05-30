Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Canterbury DHB Facilities At Toka Hāpai (Selwyn Health Hub) To Open

Monday, 30 May 2022, 2:26 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

The Oromairaki Maternity Unit at the Toka Hāpai (Selwyn Health Hub) will open tomorrow with other services set to follow.

Canterbury DHB services in the building include the Oromairaki Maternity Unit, the Community Dental Service, Child Adolescent and Family Mental Health Service (South), Public Health Nursing, Older Person Health and Rehabilitation, along with visiting services: Vision and Hearing Service and Adult Community Therapy.

Dr Rob Ojala, Executive Director Infrastructure, says that Canterbury DHB welcomed the opportunity to work the Selwyn District Council on this project.

“Selwyn is the fastest growing district in Canterbury and this gave us an opportunity to locate many our services together and bring new services to the region so that people can get the care they need closer to home,” says Dr Rob Ojala.

“The strategic location – just 50 metres from St John headquarters and a 15-minute ambulance ride to Christchurch Women’s Hospital along the newly completed motorway– also made it an ideal space for our new modern maternity space.

“Combining the space for multiple services is also really helpful for our young people accessing mental health services as it normalises their health journey.”

Originally proposed in 2017, the Canterbury DHB Board approved a leasing agreement with Selwyn District Council in July 2019 with design meetings beginning in September of that year. Construction commenced in 2020 and the construction cost for the fit out was $4.1m. There are other tenants in the building independent of the Canterbury DHB.

The Oromairaki Birthing Unit increases postnatal beds in the Selwyn district from six to ten. It also contains two birthing suites, two maternity assessment rooms (one of which can be used as an additional birthing room), and a whānau room.

“Our community birthing units provide a safe place where healthy pregnant people with no complications can give birth, then stay for a day or two afterwards, supported by whānau,” says Norma Campbell, Executive Director Midwifery and Maternity Services.

“We encourage all of our pregnant people with low risk pregnancies to use our community birthing units supported by their lead maternity carer (LMC). This wonderful modern space provides a relaxed homelike environment allowing for an uninterrupted birth and adjustment to parenthood.

“We have been honoured by Te Taumutu Rūnanga who have gifted us with the precious taonga Oromairaki. Meaning ‘resonating sounds of heaven’, Oromairaki celebrates the call of Hine-te-iwaiwa, the sighs of motherhood and the cries of new life.”

All staff from Lincoln Maternity Hospital are transferring to Oromairaki. No decision has yet been made on what will happen to the Lincoln Maternity Hospital site.

Canterbury DHB

Canterbury DHB

CDHB

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

