Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter Rescues Ill Trampers In Ruahine Ranges
Monday, 30 May 2022, 6:17 pm
Press Release: Philips Search and Rescue Trust
On Sunday, May 29, the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter
responded to a callout to two personal locator beacons that
were set off in the Ruahine Ranges by a tramping group. The
group had separated into two different parties, many of whom
became unwell halfway through their hike.
Three
patients required transport by helicopter and were flown to
Palmerston North Hospital for further
treatment.
