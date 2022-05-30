Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter Rescues Ill Trampers In Ruahine Ranges

Government: Acts On Supermarket Duopoly

The Government has put supermarkets on notice, and the message is clear: change at pace to increase competition and be prepared for regulation, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>



Covid-19: Second Vaccine Booster For The Most Vulnerable

People who are at high-risk of getting very sick from a COVID-19 infection will soon be eligible to receive a second booster, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>



Crime: Govt Helps Protect Shops From Ram Raids

The Government is providing further support to help Police protect small businesses affected by a spike in ram raids, Minister of Police Poto Williams says... More>>